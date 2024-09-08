Over 17 lakh oil palm saplings planted in a plantation drive under National Mission for Edible Oils

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Over 17 lakh oil palm saplings, covering more than 12,000 hectares across states were undertaken as part of a plantation drive conducted under the National Mission on Edible Oil-Palm.

The drive, launched on July 15, has achieved a milestone by planting demonstrating the collective efforts of governments and oil palm processing companies towards expanding oil palm cultivation in the country.

The drive, which will continue until September 15, 2024, has witnessed enthusiastic participation from states including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Organized by state governments in collaboration with leading oil palm processing companies such as Patanjali Food Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet and 3F Oil Palm Ltd., the initiative has featured numerous awareness workshops, plantation campaigns, and promotional events.

"These activities have successfully raised awareness and engaged the farming community, further supported by the presence of key dignitaries and political leaders who have underscored the importance of this mission," said Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

Launched by the central government in August 2021, the National Mission for Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) aims to expand oil palm cultivation and boost Crude Palm Oil (CPO) production.

The Mega Oil Palm Plantation Drive is a key component of this broader strategy to achieve self-reliance in edible oils, reduce import dependence, and increase the incomes of Indian farmers.

India is the world's second-largest consumer and number one vegetable oil importer, and it meets about 60 per cent of its needs through imports. A large part of it is palm oil and its derivatives, which are imported from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Although oilseed production in India has grown over the years, production has lagged behind its consumption, resulting in continuous dependence on imports.

