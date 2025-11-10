Over 1,760 GCCs in India fast becoming frontlines of enterprise transformation: Nasscom

New Delhi, Nov 10 More than 1,760 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are no longer the back-office engines of the world but are fast becoming the frontlines of enterprise transformation, a Nasscom report said on Monday.

Employing nearly 1.9 million professionals, GCCs in the country power the digital backbone of almost half of the Fortune 500.

Nearly 70 per cent of all new GCCs set up across Asia are choosing India not just for its talent density, but for its growing ecosystem of deep-tech capability, service-provider partnerships, and design-led thinking, according to the report by Nasscom, developed with Oliver Wyman and R Systems.

“The GCC model is entering a pivotal phase, demanding deep partnerships and rapid movement to leverage these centers as primary engines of innovation, resilience, and enterprise value. For India, the next decade of global digital progress will be built on partnership models architected in India, where GCCs and service providers jointly define how enterprises grow, innovate, and compete,” the findings showed.

The report identifies a new operating construct for the Next-Gen GCCs that is built on strategic partnerships between headquarters, GCCs, and tech service providers.

These are integrated ecosystems where partners jointly co-create, run, and scale capabilities. Flexible models such as Build-Operate-Transfer/Manage (B-O-X), Joint Ventures, Modern Talent Augmentation, and Co-Innovation Partnerships are reshaping how enterprises accelerate transformation at speed and scale.

This evolution reflects a global shift in enterprise expectation: GCCs must now own innovation pipelines, drive P&L impact, and create autonomous value that keeps pace with AI-native disruption.

To effectively navigate this evolving landscape, the report outlines five building blocks for success: a shared enterprise vision, operating excellence, resilient governance, magnetic talent, and technology-led innovation.

For Service Providers, the imperative is deeper play and more adaptability, requiring investment in specialized talent, defining a forward value proposition, and tweaking operating models, ultimately transitioning to lifecycle partners delivering measurable business impact, the report noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor