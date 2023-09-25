Over 20,000 avail benefit at free mega health camp organised by Chandigarh Welfare Trust to celebrate 73rd birthday of PM Modi

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], September 25: More than 20,000 people from Chandigarh and its adjacent areas availed the benefit of free medical services provided by Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) during its mega multispecialty health camp organised on Sunday (September 24) at Grain Market in sector 39, Chandigarh.

The camp was a part of CWT's 'Sewa Pakhwada' which commenced from on the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17, espousing his vision of 'self-service' for the welfare of citizens especially the poor section of the society. During the mega health camp, which was inaugurated by Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit, needy patients were benefited a number of health checkup camps.

The dignitaries who attended the inauguration ceremony included Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University & CWT founder; Dharam Pal, UT adviser; Arun Sood, Chandigarh BJP President; Satya Pal Jain, former MP and Additional Solicitor General of India; Anup Gupta, Chandigarh Mayor; Anindita Mitra, Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner; Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Chairman of World Cancer Care Charitable Society and Sant Baba Lakha Singh Ji Nanaksar Kaleran.

While prosthetic limbs were fitted to around 350 needy Divyangjan, 300 underwent screening for various types of cancers, 5000 sanitation workers received vaccination against Hepatitis-B, 2200 underwent eye checkups, 1500 eye glasses were distributed and 8000 medicine kits (under dawai ka langar) for all age groups were provided free of cost during the camp.

As many as 26 medical associations, hospitals, and institutions had joined hands with CWT for the free mega health camp where more than 500 doctors and 1200 paramedical staff along with CWT volunteers offered free health services to the people.

As many as 22 health specialities were provided during the health camp. The camps included cancer screening to apprise the citizens of cancer and its symptoms. Besides this, general medical check-up, child healthcare camp, dental check-up camp, mental health counselling, eye screening camp, orthopaedics camp, gynaecology camps, Hepatitis B vaccination, and pulse polio immunisation camps were held.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit appreciated the noble initiative undertaken by the founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust, Satnam Singh Sandhu to provide free healthcare services to the poor and needy people of Chandigarh City free of cost on the occasion of 73rd Birthday Celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday. The administrator further said, "During my public service of 50 years, I have been a part of a huge number of health camps, but today's Mega Health Camp is first-of-its-kind and unique in its own way. The Mega Health Camp has brought multiple specialties under one roof being diagnosed by top Specialities of the region who are known for their healthcare services across the country. People of Chandigarh and nearby areas, have benefitted from diagnosis and treatment by the top specialists in today's health camp, especially those belonging to poor and marginalized sections of the society, who cannot afford quality healthcare services due to the high cost."

He said, "Due to the busy schedule, it is difficult for people to make time for regular health checkups, which is actually a necessity for all. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured accessible and affordable healthcare to all strata of the society, in every town, every village of the country. PM Modi is committed towards nation's service, and has set an example for the entire world through the landmark initiatives taken by him during the last nine years."

Chandigarh University Chancellor & CWT founder, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, "To celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiatives under 'Sewa Pakhwada' are going on from September 17. We have tried to provide every kind of medical service at the camp and made sure that people from all strata of the society are benefitted by the camp. We made sure that multiple specialities are provided under single roof. To ensure that quality medical services are provided to citizens we provided best of the specialists under one roof through this mega health camp."

Chandigarh University Chancellor & CWT founder, Satnam Singh Sandhu also said, "Espousing the vision of PM Modi, we are committed to serve the common citizens. This mega health camp was an initiative in that direction. We made efforts that people from every corner and every colony of the city benefited from the camp, which is an achievement for us and a great tribute to PM Modi, who himself is 'Karmayogi'."

"PM during the last nine years have made sure that the quality health services reach every citizen. It is by his visionary initiatives that healthcare sector got a boost and quality medical services are accessible and affordable for all," he said.

Cancer screenings

Around 300 persons were screened for various types of cancers by specialists and professional medical staff, for which nine cancer screening buses were deployed at the camp. It was organised by CWT in association with World Cancer Care Charitable Society.

The citizens were also apprised by the specialists about warning signs different types of cancer. The screening camp is an important cancer control activity for early detection and management and it also improves resident knowledge about cancers.

The various kinds of cancer screening free of cost includes Mammography (for detecting breast cancer), cervical cancer screening, Prostate Cancer screening, Blood cancer screening, Oral cancer screening was conducted besides bone mineral density (BMD) test which measures how much calcium and other types of minerals are in an area of your bone.

Prosthetic limbs camp

During the mega health camp provided free prosthetic limbs to around 350 needy Divyangjan who were largely from poor and underprivileged sections.

The camp which was organised under theme 'Ek Haath Aasha Ka', the artificial limbs were provided free of cost to the patients who were in urgent need and brought a new lease of life to them by making their life easier. The prosthetic limbs are distributed and fitted in association with rotary club Chandigarh Central. And around 200 Divyangjan were fitted with prosthetic arms free of cost and over 150 patients were fitted with prosthetic legs.

Jaswinder Singh, who hails from Faridabad in Haryana, is among those who are provided the advanced technology artificial limbs. Singh who lost his foot due to some unfortunate incident because of which I was not able to perform my daily work. "I am dependent on others and every day is a struggle for me. I got know about this health camp and registered to get artificial foot with which I can lead a normal life. My dream to be able to walk and work again will finally come true," he said, while extending warm wishes to Chancellor Chandigarh University & CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Sanitation workers and Auto-Rickshaw drivers avail benefit

Free medical services were provided to thousands of sanitation workers, sewage workers and auto-rickshaw drivers, who took benefit of several free health check-ups camps and vaccination drives. While 5000 sanitation workers and sewage workers of Chandigarh received vaccination against Hepatitis-B and underwent various health check-ups, 2200 persons underwent free eye checkups which included a large number of Auto-rickshaw drivers of UT to ensure their safe travel on city roads. Moreover, around 1500 were also given free eye glasses besides free eye-drops.

The sanitation workers were also provided with free medicine kits by a team of medical specialists. They were also vaccinated against Hepatitis-B as they come in regular contact with untreated sewage and waste. Sanitary workers are the key persons responsible for cleanliness but at the same time, they face numerous challenges related to health and remain at the risk for a range of diseases.

