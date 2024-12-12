Over 2.2 crore women-owned MSMEs registered under govt scheme in last 4 years: Minister

New Delhi, Dec 12 As many as 2.21 crore women-owned MSMEs have registered on Udyam Registration Portal (URP) and Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) between July 1, 2020 and November 30, 2024 in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply that the Government has taken a number of initiatives to increase the participation of women in MSMEs in the country.

These include special drives for registration of women-owned MSMEs. The government also amended the Public Procurement Policy in 2018 to benefit women.

The new policy makes it mandatory for Central Ministries/Departments/ and public sector undertaking to buy at least 3 per cent of their annual procurement from women entrepreneurs.

To support Women Entrepreneurs under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), 10 per cent concession is given in annual Guarantee fees; 90 per cent Guarantee coverage is given to women-owned MSEs, as against the 75 per cent for other entrepreneurs, the minister said.

The Ministry of MSME also implements the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme, which is a major credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector by helping traditional artisans and rural/urban unemployed youth.

Under the Scheme, the subsidy rate for general category beneficiaries is 15 per cent in urban areas and 25 per cent in rural areas.

For special category beneficiaries, including SC/ST/OBC/Minorities, Women, Ex-servicemen, Physically Handicapped, and those in NER, Hill, and Border areas, the subsidy is 25 per cent in urban areas and 35 per cent in rural areas.

Besides, participation of women entrepreneurs in trade fairs under Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme is subsidised 100 per cent vis-a-vis 80 per cent for other entrepreneurs, the minister stated.

In addition, to encourage entrepreneurship among women, the Ministry of MSME implements ‘Skill Upgradation and Mahila Coir Yojana’ under Coir Vikas Yojana, which is an exclusive training programme aimed at skill development of women artisans engaged in the coir sector, she added.

