Over 30 countries to participate in SEMICON India 2025; India's premier semiconductor event

New Delhi [India], August 22 : India's flagship semiconductor-focused event, Semicon India, is back. This year, it's happening from September 2-4 at Yashobhoomi here in the national capital.

Briefing media on Friday, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, said more than 30 countries are participating in this year's edition.

Over 50 CXOs are participating, with 350 exhibitors and about 1100 booths in the event, the secretary said.

Global Companies like Applied Materials, IBM, Infineon, LAM Research, Merck, Siemens, TSMC, and Tata Electronics, among others, will be participating, he said.

This year, there will be six country-specific round tables. Last year, six states participated, and this year it will go up to nine states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the SEMICON India event.

The government has approved the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore for the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

It provides fiscal support of 50 per cent of the project cost on pari-passu basis for setting up of Silicon Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) based Semiconductor Fabs in India, fiscal support of 50 per cent of project cost on pari-passu basis for setting up of Display Fabs; fiscal support of 50 per cent of the capital expenditure on pari-passu basis for setting up of Compound Semiconductors / Silicon Photonics (SiPh) / Sensors (including Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) Fab/ Discrete Semiconductor Fab and Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) / Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities, the minister outlined.

As of date, the government has approved 10 semiconductor manufacturing projects with a cumulative investment of more than Rs 1.60 lakh crore in 6 states - Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

India will see its first commercially made chips from new facilities before the end of this year, S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, said Friday.

"By before the end of this year, we should be seeing the first Indian commercially made chips, which will come out of some of the facilities that are being built currently," the secretary said.

The government is also shaping skilled manpower in the semiconductor design sector and providing EDA tools to design semiconductor chips.

Semiconductors, also known as integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips, are essential components of our day-to-day lives due to their integral role in the fabrication of electronics like phones, computers, automobiles, planes, medical instruments, military weapons, home and kitchen appliances, solar cells, etc.

