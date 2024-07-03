Over 30 Indian Students Honoured by SilverZone for International Olympiads organised in 2023-24

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 3: Fostering school talent across the globe, SilverZone Foundation, a non-government organisation with its unwavering commitment to promoting educational excellence, rewarded the winners of various international Olympiads at the 21st Educational Excellence Award & Student Felicitation Program 2023-24.

SilverZone Foundation has been organising 10 Olympiad competitions for school students including International Olympiad for Mathematics and International Olympiad for Science and International Informatics Olympiad (Computer Science) for the last 20 years. In 2023-24 a total of 523 students secured top ranks out of 1.5 million students who participated from India and abroad, 100 winners were from Delhi and NCR region.

An extraordinary gathering of educationists and teachers hailing from over 20 states and 100 cities, from across the globe graced the felicitation ceremony. This diverse assembly was a testament to the global reach and influence of the SilverZone Olympiad, which saw participation from millions of students across continents. The event hosted in New Delhi was a platform to celebrate and honour the exceptional achievements of the top international rank holders, who triumphed in different Olympiad exams.

The event also saw the presence of chief guest, Major General R.K. Raina, ex-MD of Army Welfare Education Society, and the guest of honour, Punya Prasun Bajpai, a renowned journalist and news presenter. These luminaries captivated the audience with their insights on current developments in the education system, leaving everyone inspired and enlightened.

Kamal Kishore, Managing Director of SilverZone Foundation, proudly announced the completion of 20 years of organising Olympiad exams. He said, "We at SilverZone Foundation believe in encouraging talent for excellence in the education sector. We host various International Olympiad for school students to inculcate competitiveness in them and to motivate them to perform to the best of their abilities. Today, I congratulate all the winners for performing extraordinarily in these exams. This annual event celebrates the participants who took up these exams and excelled, as well as the academic community that has partnered with us and supported our mission to enhance participants' academic performance through scientific assessment and evaluation."

The event was hosted to celebrate and honour the exceptional achievements of the top international and state-level rank holders of different Olympiad exams, such as Maths, Science, and English Olympiads, and were honoured with trophies. Their personal victories and academic prowess were truly inspiring, as was the foundation's recognition of the exceptional contributions of teachers and principals who have profoundly advanced education within their communities.

At the event several esteemed educators were also recognised for their remarkable contributions such as Nidhi Srivastava, Principal of Shri Ram Global School, Gurugram, Haryana, and Dr. Trilok Singh Bisht, Principal of Bharm Dutt Blue Bells School, Gurugram, Haryana, received the Outstanding Contribution to Education Award, along with Arshiya Rehman, Headmistress of The Aditya Birla Public School, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Principal Tania Joshi of The Indian School, and Anurag Sharma, Principal of Galaxy Public School, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Pooja Bose, Principal of Pacific World School, Greater Noida, UP, Sunil Gupta, Director of Gyandeep Group of Schools, Gurugram, Haryana, Rekha Sharma, Director of Alpine Group of Schools, Gurugram, Haryana, and Dr Shyam Sundar Agarwal, Principal of Siliguri Model High School, Siliguri, West Bengal, were honoured with the Inspirational Educator Award. Rashmi Madan, Coordinator of The Millennium School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was recognized for Outstanding Academic Excellence.

SilverZone Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to improving the quality of education in India and beyond. Established in 2002, the SilverZone Foundation has been working tirelessly to promote excellence in education. The organisation believes that every child has the potential to excel, and it is our job to create an environment where they can flourish. SilverZone Foundation's aim is to encourage students to develop a love for learning and to help them reach their full potential.

