Over 5,000 Adani Group employees volunteering at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 : More than 5,000 employee volunteers of Adani Group are working at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

They will continue offering the services over the 45-day duration of the religious event.

Demonstrating their commitment to community welfare, these volunteers are showcasing 'seva bhaav' (spirit of service) and contributing to the success of the massive spiritual gathering.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani participated in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj earlier this week.

The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered for the entire duration of the Mahakumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

To thank ISKCON for this initiative, Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, the Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission (GBC), earlier this month.

Speaking about ISKCON's support in offering the Mahaprasad Seva, Gautam Adani had said, "Kumbh is a sacred place of seva, where every devotee gets involved in the name of seva to God. It is my good fortune that we are starting the 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees at the Maha Kumbh in collaboration with ISKCON."

"With the blessings of Maa Annapurna, free food will be provided to lakhs of devotees. Today, I got the opportunity to meet Guru Prasad Swamiji of ISKCON and I deeply experienced the power of dedication towards seva. In the true sense, seva is the highest form of patriotism. Seva is meditation, seva is prayer and seva is God," he had added.

He also had elaborated on collaboration with ISKCON.

"We have a wonderful experience and attachment with ISKCON. And even when we are thinking, what we can do from a Kumbh Mela standpoint, and when it was about the Prasadam, then immediately, the first thought was that the institution which can do it in the best manner is ISKCON".

The Maha Kumbh festival stands as a testament to the grandeur and spiritual vibrancy of India. This year, the festival has drawn more than 10 crore devotees and visitors to Prayagraj, as of January 23, 2025. The festival of Makar Sankranti (January 14, 2025) witnessed 3.5 crore devotees in a single day.

