Over 5,000 Students Benefit from Scholarships at Vels University

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26: VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) - NAAC A++ Category-I Deemed-to-be University, celebrated Vels Success Day 2024-25 with the distribution of scholarships worth Rs. 12.8 Crores benefiting 5,362 students across courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, Law, Maritime Studies, Aviation and many more.

In addition, the Vels University extended full tuition fee reimbursements to 1,915 students under State and Central Government Scholarship schemes.

The Vels University scholarships includes Chancellor Scholarships, Alumni Scholarships, Merit Scholarships, Sports Scholarships, First-Generation Graduate Scholarships, V-SAT Scholarships, Ex-Servicemen Scholarships, Government School Students Scholarships, and Women Scholarships for professional courses, reflecting its commitment to supporting students from diverse backgrounds and ensuring financial constraints do not hinder academic excellence.

During the event, students were felicitated with certificates in recognition of their academic excellence, celebrating their achievements and inspiring them to maintain their pursuit of excellence.

The event was presided over by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder-Chancellor of VISTAS, in the esteemed presence of Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, VELS Group of Institutions. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh described the day as a tribute to the academic achievements of students and urged them to make excellence a habit by carrying discipline, hard work, and integrity throughout their lives. She noted the steady growth in the number of scholarship recipients every year and encouraged students to aim higher, reminding them that "excellence is a continuous process."

Founder-Chancellor Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, in his address, expressed his vision to see the number of scholarship recipients double in the coming year. He pledged that he would be more than happy to extend scholarships to all 18,000 students of the University if they excel in their respective fields, affirming that he loves to invest in bright minds and urging students to be all-rounders in every sphere of life. He further acknowledged that Dr. Preethaa Ganesh has been the driving force behind transformative initiatives like Vels Success Day, which celebrates achievers and inspires students across the University.

Vels University continues to be recognised as one of the best deemed-to-be universities in Chennai. Established as a deemed-to-be University in 2008 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, VISTAS is home to over 18,000 students and 1,100 faculty members, offering more than 100 programs across diverse disciplines of UG and PG courses including Medicine, Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, Nursing, Commerce, Maritime Studies, and Agriculture. The University is recognised by UGC, AICTE, NMC, INC, PCI, BCI, DGS, and NCTE, holds NAAC A++ accreditation, enjoys UGC 12(B) status, and has 11 NBA-accredited programs. Notably, the UGC has graded VISTAS as a Category-I Deemed-to-be University, highlighting its academic and institutional excellence. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, VELS University was placed in the 101-150 band overall, with its Pharmacy discipline ranked 61st.

