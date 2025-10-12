Over 5.2 million farmers linked to FPOs, boosting income and productivity: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Oct 12 More than 5.2 million farmers in India are now associated with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), helping them secure better prices for their crops and improve productivity, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

In an exclusive interview with news agency IANS, Chouhan said, “There are now over 1,100 FPOs in the country, connecting more than 5.2 million farmers.”

“Their combined turnover has crossed Rs 15,000 crore. These FPOs are helping farmers get better prices for their produce and improve their productivity. Our aim is to extend this support to even more farmers,” the minister said.

FPOs are collective organisations formed by farmers to provide support to small and marginal producers in multiple ways.

They help farmers by enabling bulk purchase of inputs, strengthening bargaining power, and ensuring better prices for their produce.

“FPOs are helping farmers get better prices and improve productivity. We plan to expand this model further to reach more farmers,” Chouhan stated.

In the Union Budget of February 2020, the government had announced the creation of 10,000 FPOs across the country, with an allocated budget of ₹6,865 crore over five years.

According to data, in the fiscal year 2025, 340 FPOs achieved sales exceeding Rs 10 crore, while over 1,100 FPOs recorded sales above Rs 1 crore each. Their combined turnover reached Rs 15,282 crore.

On a question about the government’s strategy against counterfeit fertilisers and low-quality seeds, the Agriculture Minister said, “Fake fertilisers, substandard seeds, and counterfeit pesticides are a betrayal of farmers.”

“We consider this a serious wrongdoing. That is why the government has initiated strict actions against such offenders, including factory sealing and large-scale raids. This campaign will continue as protecting farmers’ interests is our top priority,” the Union Minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor