Over 5.67 crore job seekers on NCS portal, 6.49 crore vacancies mobilised: Minister

New Delhi, July 31 More than 5.67 crore job seekers have been registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal (as on July 14), out of which 3.03 crore were male, 2.63 crore were female, 1.55 lakh were not gender-specified, and 8,535 were transgender, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Further, more than 6.49 crore vacancies have been mobilised on the NCS Portal, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The NCS portal is a one-stop solution for providing career-related services, including information on jobs from private and government sectors, information on online & offline job fairs, job search and matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, skill/training programmes, etc., through a digital platform.

The Ministry also launched the eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021, for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

The eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis. As on July 21, 2025, over 30.95 crore unorganised workers have already registered on the eShram portal, the minister informed the House.

Moreover, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Payroll Data indicates the level of employment in the formal sector. During the years 2020-21 to 2024-25, more than 5.99 crore net subscribers have joined the EPFO.

Also, more than 7.67 crore newly registered employees, paid contribution under Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) during the year 2020-21 to 2024-25, said the minister.

Karandlaje further stated that the Ministry of MSME, through Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is implementing the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) for assisting entrepreneurs in setting up new enterprises in the non-farm sector. It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep.

