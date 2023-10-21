Over 70 speakers, including Ministers, Secretaries and CXOs to be Present at PAFI's 10th Annual Forum to Discuss the Theme "India's Vision @ 2030"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 21: The Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is organising its 10th Annual Forum 2023, PAFI's flagship event, in New Delhi on 26th - 27th October 2023. The theme for this year will be 'India's Vision @ 2030: 3rd Largest Economy-Issues, Ideas, Implementation'. Over 70 speakers, represented by Central and state Ministers, Secretaries, industry, media and civil society, will be participating to share their views during 15 sessions spread over two days. There will be participation by 300+ Policy Heads and CXOs.

PAFI's Annual Forum has a long tradition of adding to the conversation that sets the direction for long-term policy and economic agenda resulting from active participation, dialogues and interaction among a wide range of stakeholders.

Some of the important Ministers who will address the gathering are Smriti Zubin Irani-Minister of Women and Child Development; Ashwini Vaishnaw-Minister of Railways; Hardeep Singh Puri-Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas; Rajeev Chandrasekhar-Minister of State for Electronics & IT; and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

During these sessions, eminent Secretaries to the Government of India will also be sharing their views on issues ranging from Economy, Employment, Health, Infrastructure, Technology, and so on. Eminent panellists will include Vini Mahajan-Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti; Apurva Chandra-Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; Anurag Jain-Secretary (RT&H), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Katikithala Srinivas-Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs; Rohit Kumar Singh-Secretary, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; S Krishnan-Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; Arti Ahuja-Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, and several others.

Uttar Pradesh is the Partner State for this year's Annual Forum.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor