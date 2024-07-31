Over seven crore Income Tax Returns submitted on last filing day

New Delhi [India], July 31 : The Income Tax Department of the Government of India on Wednesday informed that over seven crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) were filed on July 31, marking the last day for submissions.

Sharing a post on its official X handle, the Income Tax Department, said, "More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which over 50 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 7 pm!"

More than 7 crore ITRs have been filed so far (31st July), out of which over 50 lakh ITRs have been filed today till 7 pm! To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support…

The Income Tax Department further said that to assist taxpayers with income tax return filing, tax payments, and other related services, their helpdesk is available 24/7.

"To assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X," the post said.

The post added further: "We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2024-25, to file their ITR."

Notably, the last date for filing ITR for AY 2024-25 was July 31, 2024.

