Overseas Education Loans of up to Rs. 1.5 Crores Available on Bajaj Markets

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Students can fulfil their dream of studying abroad with education loans from different lenders, available on Bajaj Markets, a digital financial marketplace. These loans cover up to 100 per cent of tuition fees and additional expenses, making overseas education accessible to all.

With Bajaj Markets, one can get an unsecured loan of up to Rs. 80 Lakhs and secured loan of up to Rs. 1.5 Crores. The interest rates start from 10.25% p.a., and flexible tenures extend up to 15 years, making repayment convenient. Furthermore, there are no additional charges applicable on prepayments and foreclosure.

Several factors like the student's academic achievements, grades, choice of course, university, internships, and financial status are assessed when determining their eligibility. Essential documents include academic records, KYC documents, collateral-related documents (for secured loans), and income proof. Applicants planning to study abroad may also need to provide an unconditional offer letter from the university and Form I-20.

Bajaj Markets provides complete transparency and quick application processing with minimal documentation. Borrowers can explore options from various lenders and choose a loan that best fits their needs.

In addition to education loans, Bajaj Markets offers access to a wide range of financial solutions from leading financial institutions. Some of these include credit cards, investment options, and insurance policies. All these products and more are accessible on the Bajaj Markets website and app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor