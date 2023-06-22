Oxane Continues its Winning Streak for its Portfolio Management Solution at the Drawdown Awards

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 22: Oxane Partners ("Oxane"), a leading technology-driven solutions provider to private markets, announced that it has won the Portfolio and Risk Management Technology award at the Drawdown Awards 2023. The winners were announced on June 7, 2023, at an awards ceremony held at the Hilton Bankside in London. This recognition further extends Oxane's award-winning streak as the portfolio and risk management solution provider of choice for private markets.

The Drawdown Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within private fund operations. The judging process is based on a panel of leading private capital fund experts that recognise firms exhibiting strong business growth, innovation, and transformation in driving up the service standards and operations across the private markets.

Oxane's portfolio management solutions are now one of the most awarded, winning 10 awards in the past five years. Oxane's solutions have been driving the transformation in private funds' portfolio and risk management operations, with machine-learning-driven straight-through data ingestion, and automated reporting, enabling transparency and access to investment data to achieve control at scale.

"We are pleased to be recognised by Drawdown Awards for our portfolio management solution. These awards highlight Oxane's growing recognition in the industry, reflecting the trust our clients place in us," comments Vishal Soni, Co-founder and Managing Director of Oxane Partners. "Over the years we have consistently enhanced our portfolio and risk management solutions to meet the evolving needs of our valued clients. We combine the latest in technology to help our clients streamline their risk monitoring, and portfolio management processes as we continue to support their growth."

The firm has experienced significant growth in recent years and remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions across asset-backed lending, fund finance, real assets, corporate credit, private ABS, and other illiquid assets in a single ecosystem which makes it a compelling industry-leading solution for a growing number of clients across private markets.

"Today's investment firms are dealing with increasingly complex and diverse investment data. To overcome these challenges, they are seeking a robust solution to optimise the investment operations that give them control at scale," says Kanav Kalia, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Oxane Partners.

He further adds, "As we continue to drive innovation in the space, we are seeing greater adoption of our solutions across global banks and private funds, establishing ourselves as the solution provider of choice for private markets globally."

The full list of Drawdown Awards 2023 can be found here and details on Oxane's solutions on its website.

Oxane Partners is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions to the private markets industry. Our solutions transform the way investment firms and banks analyze and manage their investments. We unify our technology with deep domain expertise to provide compelling solutions to the challenges faced by the private markets industry.

Our solutions manage over $400 billion of notional for 100+ clients including global investment banks, private credit, private equity, hedge funds, and alternative asset managers. With offices in London, New York, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad our team of 350+ supports clients in more than 20 geographies globally.

Founded in 2013 by former structured credit investment professionals at Deutsche Bank, Oxane Partners is at the forefront of the digital transformation that is underway in the private markets industry.

For more information, please visit oxanepartners.com.

