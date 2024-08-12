Oxemberg Ropes in Rana Daggubati as the New Face

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: Oxemberg, India’s preferred ready-to-wear men’s garment brand, from the House of Siyaram’s, has announced superstar Rana Daggubati, a popular Indian film actor-producer as the face of the brand. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Oxemberg’s journey to refurbish its presence in the ready-to-wear apparel segment and is set to enhance the brand’s appeal, offering trendsetting apparel for the youth that caters to every mood and occasion. Rana Daggubati is known for his stellar performances in a few of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, the Bahubali franchise, and Netfilx’s action-crime drama series; Rana Naidu. With the multifaceted actor and style icon Rana Daggubati’s immense popularity amongst the youth across the country, Oxemberg aims to connect with the young fashion-conscious audience of today.

The brand has unveiled its creative campaign featuring Rana Daggubati, encouraging young individuals to embrace their unique style and personality. The brand’s in-house team has conceptualised the campaign in collaboration with D&A and Barcode agencies. The integrated campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including cinemas, multiplexes, digital, in-store, and out-of-home, to provide a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints.

The campaign aims to redefine Oxemberg as a youth brand, helping youngsters find their unique personality. This partnership signifies a pivotal move for Oxemberg as it seeks to enhance its brand presence among the youth and solidify its market position across India. The brand provides a wide range of clothing for casual and formal wear and occasion wear. Their latest collection was carefully curated with the younger generation in mind, considering their preferences, behaviors, and choices.

“We’re extremely thrilled to welcome Rana Daggubati as the face of Oxemberg,” expresses Mr. Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director of Siyaram’s. “Signing Rana was a natural choice. His persona goes beyond star power; he embodies the energy, style, and confidence that define the Oxemberg tribe and resonate with the youth, among whom Rana is idolized for his style and personality. We’re thrilled to embark on this fashionable journey with him.”

Mr. Daniel, Senior Vice President of Oxemberg, added, “Oxemberg’s collections strike a fine balance between professional and personal styles of expression for men. With Rana Daggubati as the brand’s face, we look forward to making Oxemberg the preferred brand of the youth.”

Rana Daggubati, Actor-Producer, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “I am honored to be the face of Oxemberg, one of the most trusted fashion brands in India, renowned for its high fashion, innovation, and commitment to unmatched quality. The brand’s focus on comfort, confidence, and helping men express their true selves resonates deeply with me. It’s a privilege to be the face of a brand that reflects my style and values, and I look forward to an exciting journey with Oxemberg.”

In conclusion, the collaboration between Oxemberg and Rana Daggubati heralds a new chapter in men’s fashion. With Rana Daggubati leading the way, Oxemberg is poised to capture the hearts and wardrobes of the youth and the modern Indian men. As the brand embarks on this fashionable journey, it’s time to “Make Your Move” and embrace the dynamic, stylish future that Oxemberg and Rana Daggubati are crafting together.

https://youtu.be/s6-dBdzw3Ec

