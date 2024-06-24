Oxford International College Campus in Indore Creates World Record by Making 1 Lakh Seed Balls to promote- Clean Indore & Green Indore

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: Oxford International College, Girnar Foundation, Gold Coin Seva Trust, Indore Social Welfare Foundation, Navarambh Janseva Sansthan, and Indore International College collaborated to create history by making 1 lakh seed balls, setting a world record. This activity was organized to promote environmental conservation and tree plantation.

In Indore, Oxford International College Campus, Girnar Foundation, Gold Coin Seva Trust, Indore Social Welfare Foundation, Navarambh Janseva Sansthan, and Indore International College joined hands to make 1 lakh seed balls in an effort to make Indore clean and green. Over 500 students from various schools and colleges participated in this event at the Oxford International College campus.

During the inaugural of the World Record attempt activity chief guest was Dr Divya Gupta, Member at Child Rights Protection Commission, Govt. of India. She motivated students for such noble activities to protect environment and do more plantation.

The concept of this mega seed ball making activity was conceptualized by the group director and professor Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi at Oxford International College, which was executed with the support of various NGOs. Girnar Foundation led the initiative, founded by Chetan Mawar, along with other NGO founders and their dedicated teams.

Speaking about the significance of this event, Professor Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi said, "Breaking this record isn't just about setting a new milestone, but also about creating a lasting impact on our environment. By making 1 lakh seed balls, we are taking a step towards a greener and healthier future for our city."

Chairman Advocate Akshanshu Tiwari added, "It's heartening to see the youth of Indore coming together for such an important cause as environmental conservation. Our collective efforts today will bear fruit as a cleaner and more sustainable environment for future generations."

Girnar Foundation founder Chetan Mavar expressed his gratitude to all participants and supporters, stating that in addition to setting a world record, they have planted the seeds for a cleaner and greener future for Indore.

The event concluded with a sense of accomplishment and pride, as participants and organizers celebrated their collective achievement. The 1 lakh seed balls created on this day not only set a record but also serve as a testament to the collective strength and positive impact on the environment. The successful execution of the program received blessings and guidance from esteemed representatives of the city, including Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pusyamitra Bhargav, and MLA Ramesh Mendola.

Special thanks were extended to Dr Priya Jain Bhandari, Dr Vishal Purohit, Dr Neha Sharma Chaudhary, Diksha Vishwakarma, Anurag Saxena, Abhishek Upadhyay and others for their valuable contributions to the successful implementation of the program.

