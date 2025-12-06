Oyu Green: India’s Climate-Tech Pioneer Redefining Global Climate Finance with Transparency and Impact

New Delhi [India], December 6:As the world accelerates toward its net-zero goals, India-born climate finance company Oyu Green is leading the charge in a complete rethink of how emerging markets tap into and deploy climate capital. Through a special blend of technology, transparency, and community empowerment, Oyu Green bridges the global divide between investors seeking credible carbon projects and communities driving measurable climate action.

Oyu Green is founded by Deep Ram Gupta, a Cornell University alumnus and former climate strategist for Fortune 100 companies in New York, on a mission to turn climate change from a global threat into a global opportunity. This includes building India's first global climate finance platform, able to mobilize billions in private capital toward verified, high-impact energy transition projects.

From Wall Street to Climate Streets

After a few years of advising large corporations on their transition to net-zero emissions, Deep realized the core flaw in the global climate ecosystem: capital was available, yet accessibility, transparency, and accountability were missing in emerging markets. The absence of any credible verification and measurable impact kept investors from effectively deploying funds.

This realization thus stirred the development of Oyu Green: a platform that would directly link capital to credible, verified carbon projects in regions where it can make the most difference.

Driving Global Impact from India

Oyu Green is located in seven countries across Africa and Asia, including South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and India and houses over 15 UN-verified projects that encompass over 75,000 acres. These initiatives vary from renewable energy to reforestation, clean cooking and regenerative agriculture among others.

Why Emerging Markets Matter

Emerging economies, such as India and those across Africa, represent more than 60% of the world's climate investment needs but receive less than 15% of global flows of climate finance. Oyu Green is determined to close this gap.

Through its cross-continental network and verified partnerships, the company ensures that climate capital reaches the last mile-to communities and ecosystems where it has the highest potential for impact. In doing so, Oyu Green contributes to not only carbon reduction but also to local employment, livelihoods, and community resilience.

Deep Ram Gupta's Vision: India as a Global Climate Capital

Deep's long-term objective is to make India a global centre for verified climate finance, where technology, policy, and private capital converge to scale meaningful impact.

In the following round of development, Oyu Green is determined to expand the scale of its climate financing portfolio in over 25 countries by 2027 and leverage billions of dollars in personal and institutional funds into verified projects. The current company is actively engaged in the creation of its own Climate Impact Index that aims to allow the stakeholders to quantify not only the carbon impact but also the social and biodiversity performance in the same framework.

As the momentum gains a boost towards net-zero, Oyu Green is poised to be on the frontline of a new phase of global climate leadership, whereby India will spearhead the climate transformation of the Global South by means of trust, technology, and practical effect.

About Oyu Green

Oyu Green is an India-based global climate finance company committed to enabling verified, transparent, and technology-driven climate action. Driven by its mission to unlock billions in private capital towards high-impact climate solutions that empower communities and preserve the planet, Oyu Green was founded by Deep Ram Gupta, an environmental engineer from Cornell University. It operates across Africa and Asia, managing a growing portfolio of UN-verified carbon projects.

