Ozone Pharmaceuticals CMD launches his latest book 13 Prescriptions for Success in Life

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 29: SC. Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ozone Pharmaceuticals, launched his much-anticipated book 13 Prescriptions for Success in Life, published by Notion Press, at Le Meridien, New Delhi, on August 29, 2025.

Drawing on decades of entrepreneurial leadership and personal reflection, the book distilled Sehgal's philosophy that "to succeed you need strength, but to sustain success you need humility." Released on August 27 on leading e-commerce platforms, including Notionpress.com, the book captures lessons that are as relevant to boardrooms as they are to life itself.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and a national icon of resilience and service, graced the launch as Chief Guest. Her presence highlighted the spirit of the book - rooted in discipline, integrity, and the courage to stand apart.

"The outlook for any enterprise must be growth with service, not status. Power is best reflected in the way it serves people, not in the position it commands. Ozone, under Mr. Sehgal's vision, is blessed with this clarity of purpose. I congratulate him on this remarkable book, it is filled with quotable quotes that, when reread each day, offer fresh perspective and context. My hope is that Ozone grows by leaps and bounds, becomes synonymous with Make in India and Make for the World, and continues to create employment, service, and pride for our nation", Dr. Kiran Bedi.

This book is not about prescriptions from a pedestal, but about experiential learning gathered over decades of building, failing, and growing. 13 Prescriptions for Success in Life is a humble attempt to share what I have learnt, that strength is needed to succeed, but humility is needed to sustain success. My only wish is that people find in these pages a compass to grow differently, with discipline, with service, and with a sense of purpose that uplifts others along the way", S.C. Sehgal, CMD Ozone pharmaceuticals.

Sehgal, who has steered Ozone Pharmaceuticals from a homegrown venture into one of India's most respected pharma companies, blended his corporate journey with a deeply personal outlook. Today, with revenues on track to touch 1000 crore, Ozone represents the Make in India dream being Indian at heart, global in vision. This same ethos informed the book: success is not a solitary pursuit, but a responsibility to create impact and build legacies that endure.

13 Prescriptions for Success in Life was structured as a life compass, offering practical and timeless insights. From the responsible use of power and the discipline of process to valuing time and building people-first institutions, each chapter served as a "prescription" for sustainable success. Its core message - "For victory in work, life and health, be D.F.O., Different From Others" - proved to be as relevant to young entrepreneurs taking their first steps as it is to seasoned leaders redefining their purpose.

With Dr. Bedi's presence adding gravitas, the launch became a conversation on resilience, leadership, and India's evolving journey of success with humility at its core.

About Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Ozone Pharmaceuticals is among India's fastest-emerging healthcare and consumer products, built on the guiding philosophy that "Life is Precious." Over the last three decades, it has grown into a conglomerate of 18 strategic units across healthcare, wellness, manufacturing, skill development, R&D, and CSR. With revenues crossing ₹300 crore and a workforce of 2,000+, Ozone is recognized for its leadership in chronic care, making high-quality cardiac and diabetes medicines accessible at uniform, affordable prices. This pioneering effort, which has touched over 10 million lives and saved more than a million patients, earned Mr S.C. Sehgal the title of "Father of Qualinomics" in India. The company operates five state-of-the-art WHO-GMP manufacturing plants in Baddi and Guwahati, supported by a cutting-edge R&D lab in Gurgaon. Its flagship brands DFO Gel, Osil, Dizone, and Ozomet are market leaders, reinforcing Ozone's vision of being Indian at heart, global in outlook.

About S.C. Sehgal

S.C. Sehgal, Chairman & Managing Director of Ozone Group, is a visionary entrepreneur who has transformed a modest venture into a diversified enterprise spanning pharmaceuticals, beauty, F&B, health tech, wellness, and skill development. Beginning his career at a leading pharmaceutical MNC, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 1985, eventually expanding Ozone's footprint beyond India to Nepal and Canada. Over the years, he has been recognized with honors such as the Rashtriya Ratan Award (2003), Pride of India Award (2005), and was a finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year (2003). Beyond business, Sehgal is admired for his philosophy of "vision with action," combining innovation, discipline, and social responsibility to build enduring impact. His leadership has not only placed Ozone Pharma among India's fastest-growing companies but also underscored his belief that success must create value for society as much as for shareholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor