Ozonetel acquires CloudConnect communications

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Ozonetel, an industry-leading provider of unified customer experience intelligence platform (oneCXi) on Thursday announced its acquisition of CloudConnect Communications, a leading provider of mobile-first digital UCaaS solutions, and a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) licensed virtual network operator (VNO).

As per the company statements, this acquisition positions Ozonetel to capitalize on the growing global UCaaS market, valued at over USD 50 billion.

CloudConnect's TRAI and DoT-compliant UCaaS solutions, now a part of Ozonetel's oneCXi platform, create a powerful suite of tools that addresses the evolving communication needs of modern businesses.

The company also noted that this acquisition enables Ozonetel to offer end-to-end solutions seamlessly integrating workplace communication, collaboration, customer engagement, and experience management.

The rise of mobile technology has disrupted traditional Private Branch Exchange (PBX) systems, leaving workforce to grapple with frequent interruptions and inefficient communication.

The integrated offering will streamline workplace communication. With official extensions integrated into mobile apps, employees can maintain focus, while executives can manage calls more efficiently, boosting organizational productivity.

Addition of UCaaS capabilities to the oneCXi platform also significantly improves customer experience by ensuring that customer calls are routed to the right employees at the right time even outside office hours. This blend of mobile convenience and traditional system reliability empowers businesses to maintain control over communications while elevating the experience of their customers.

Atul Sharma, Founder & CEO of Ozonetel, stated, "Acquisition of CloudConnect strengthens our oneCXi platform to provide scalable, secure, and reliable communication solutions for companies across industries. The addition of UCaaS capabilities to our unified suite of CCaaS, CPaaS, CX and AI solutions will empower enterprises to take 360-degree control of their business communications. We welcome Team CloudConnect to Ozonetel, as we solve the most pressing employee and customer experience challenges of enterprises, and set new benchmarks, together."

Shalil Gupta, Managing Director (Global Growth) at Ozonetel, added, "The Voice of Employees is a key component of our oneCXi framework. With this acquisition, we're ready to help enterprises take a holistic approach to employee and customer experience. It will not only redefine workplace communication but will further elevate the experience of customers."

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, he also highlighted that "with acquisition of CloudConnect, we have added a capability into our portfolio to help enterprises with end-to-end communication solutions. We can connect customers to employees on their mobile phone irrespective of where they are".

Raman Singh, Co-founder & CEO, CloudConnect said "We are proud to be a part of this exciting journey to serve an expanding customer base with enhanced technology platforms and DoT-compliant solutions. Our combined expertise will set new benchmarks in the CX industry, create new opportunities, and allow us to deliver robust, scalable, and innovative solutions that meet the highest regulatory standards."

He also added "Now we can connect every department of a business on a single platform combining the expertise of CloudConnect and Ozonetel. This is the value we are bringing to enterprises. CloudConnect is also a virtual network operator, so we've got a lot of telecom capabilities pre-integrated into various networks across the country".

Ozonetel now provides end-to-end solutions for businesses, from internal workplace communication and collaboration to customer engagement and experience.

