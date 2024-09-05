P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Launch: Maharashtra’s Renowned Jewellery Brand Sets Per Share Price At ₹456-480

The P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹456 to ₹480 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, September 10, and will close on Thursday, September 12. The allocation to anchor investors for the P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 9.The floor price and the cap price are 45.60 times and 48 times the face value of the equity shares respectively. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO lot size is 31 equity shares and in multiples of 31 equity shares thereafter.

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Tentatively, P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 13, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. P N Gadgil Jewellers share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 17.

Founded in 2013, P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited provides a broad selection of jewelry and precious metal goods, such as gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewelry, in a range of price points and styles under the "PNG" brand. The issue size would consist of an offer by SVG Business Trust to sell up to ₹250 crore and a fresh issue of ₹850 crore. The jewellery firm plans to use ₹300 crore to pay off debt and plans to utilize ₹387 crore of the proceeds from the new issuance to open 12 shops in Maharashtra by FY26.

The leftover cash will be used for routine business needs. As of February 29, the company's debt was ₹377.45 crore. The P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO has Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, and Bob Capital Markets Ltd as the book running lead managers, and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.