P4s Go Phygital with EQUIPPP & SMAAX

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 2: EQUIPPP (Expression of Equity Interest in Public and Private Partnerships) facilitates the evolution of Public-Private-People Partnerships (P4s), as the name suggests, between governments, organizations, local bodies, social impact investors, CSR foundations, and others by offering suitable and customized solutions powered by technology and finance.

SMAAX Digitech Pvt. Ltd. ("SMAAX") is a high-impact IP-led media-tech company and the exclusive operator of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), and several upcoming initiatives, including INCA and the Streaming Academy Awards.

EQUIPPP and SMAAX have partnered to combine their respective strengths to foster and evolve Public-Private-People Partnerships (P4s) in the domains of entertainment, sports, and the rural creator economy, further augmenting EQUIPPP's ongoing efforts in the social impact ecosystem.

To strengthen this relationshipapproved in principle by EQUIPPP's Board at its meeting held on 30th May 2025EQUIPPP will acquire a 51% equity stake in SMAAX and initiate a strategic infusion of Rs15 crore. This will help consolidate ownership and establish strategic control over SMAAX's growing media-tech portfolio, which includes SIIMA, CCL, INCA (Indian National Cine Academy), and the Streaming Academy Awards. The enterprise value of SMAAX post-consolidation is capped at Rs150 crore, ensuring a structured and aligned growth roadmap for both entities.

EQUIPPP is now synonymous with P4, a framework that is gaining national momentum. Both the Telugu states, which boast a successful diaspora across the globe, are adopting the P4 approach to advance their holistic development goals. This is evident from Telangana's recent "by the industry, for the industry" BFSI skill development program implemented in P4 mode and shaped by EQUIPPP, as well as initiatives like leveraging philanthropic and CSR capital through T-Fiber to connect 26,000 schools with internet access.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has adopted P4 as a policy to alleviate poverty, while the Government of Madhya Pradesh is actively pursuing outcome-based funding models.

This partnership will initially focus on co-developing P4s across sectors such as entertainment, sports, and the rural creator economy through a Phygital model.

Vindhya Dronamraju, Wholetime Director, EQUIPPP said, "EQUIPPP was registered as a trademark with GOI in 2015 as an online platform connecting people to intercommunicate and post interests and intentions regarding equity participation, grants, or donations for common social causes. Further, in 2019, we collaborated with Columbia University Press's Social Value Investing Framework authors and launched their book in India, which explains the cross-sector collaboration approach."

Further she noted that "I am happy to see that, after 10 years, there is finally light for this collaboration framework of P4 which is synonymous to EQUIPPP in thought and spirit. We are excited to join hands with SMAAX, as the verticals of sports and entertainment will bring greater visibility to P4s and make them truly Phygital."

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Director, SMAAX said, "This partnership with EQUIPPP enables us to turn powerful ideas into tangible impact using the P4 model. We will jointly launch Balloon Theatres under the P4 framework where the cinema spaces will be operated in collaboration with local entrepreneurs and CSR partners, offering revenue-sharing models and community ownership."

He further said that "In parallel, we will use the P4 approach to establish Rural Sports Leagues, in sports such as Kabaddi, Cricket, Volleyball, and Athletics. These leagues will be co-owned by private partners, supported by local governments, and managed by rural entrepreneurs.

Together, EQUIPPP and SMAAX aim to build the new operating system for P4spowered by creativity, collaboration, and cultural capitalenabling sector-wise and geography-wise participation through truly Phygital formats."

