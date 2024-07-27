Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness Champions Women Empowerment and Wellness at Prestigious Seminar

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, a leading luxury chain of wellness clinics, proudly participated in the Women Empowerment and Wellness Seminar as a Wellness Partner. The event featured the esteemed Dr. Preeti Seth, founder, mentor, and CEO of Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, as a keynote speaker. Dr. Seth, a renowned wellness ambassador, delivered an inspiring speech emphasizing the holistic approach to well-being.

Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness: An epitome of Holistic Well-being

Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, under the visionary leadership of Dr. Preeti Seth, has established itself as a premier provider of holistic wellness solutions across India. With clinics spanning the length and breadth of the country, Pachouli is dedicated to offering comprehensive wellness services that cater to the diverse needs of every individual. From in-home wellness delights to meticulously crafted programs for working professionals, corporates, schools, and colleges, Pachouli is committed to enhancing the well-being of its guests.

Dr. Preeti Seth: Championing Holistic Wellness

Dr. Preeti Seth, an authority in the wellness industry, shared her insights at the seminar, focusing on the multifaceted nature of well-being. "Wellness is a way of life," she stated. "It is not just about eating good food or looking good and exercising for hours. It is a balance between psychological, emotional, nutritional, and physical aspects."

In her engaging speech, Dr. Seth introduced techniques like the Pomodoro Technique and proper exhalation and inhalation processes to energize the body. She enriched her talk with anecdotes from her own life, making the concepts relatable and easy to understand. Dr. Seth emphasized that a positive attitude is key to empowering oneself and others. "Wellness is always a ripple effect," she said. "An empowered woman can empower several others, creating a stronger, more resilient, and powerful society."

A Commitment to Comprehensive Wellness Programs

Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness offers a wide range of wellness programs tailored to various groups. For working professionals, Pachouli provides wellness programs that address physical, psychological, and emotional needs, helping them maintain a healthy work-life balance. In schools and colleges, Pachouli's programs cater to the well-being of teachers, administrators, and students, the latter being the building blocks of the nation.

Collaborative Efforts in Women Empowerment

The seminar was a melting pot of influential women from various fields. Haryana Women's Commission Chairperson, Advocate Renu Bhatia, shared insights on legal rights and the provision of free legal aid available to all women, irrespective of their financial status. She also discussed the residential rights of women and the PoSH Act 2013.

Rekha Shukla, Project Director of Kaveri NGO and Member Secretary of LC DM Office, provided invaluable insights as an external member of Internal Complaints Committees and a consultant for cases of sexual harassment at the workplace and domestic violence. "Since justice delayed is equivalent to justice denied, the PoSH Act facilitates that you can approach even in the absence of evidence," she noted.

Meenakshi Negi, Member Secretary of the National Commission for Women, emphasized the responsibility of women in raising their children to shape the society they envision. The event's organizer, Ms. Preetika Singh Mundra, left no stone unturned to create an enlightening and encouraging event, bringing together women from all walks of life to share their experiences.

Pachouli's Unique Wellness Offerings

Dr. Seth highlighted Pachouli's unique offerings that blend ancient Ayurvedic therapies with modern wellness technologies. The clinic provides:

Udwarthanam: A special deep tissue massage using herbal powders that reduces cellulite, aids in weight loss, rejuvenates the skin, and detoxifies the body.

- Potli Massage: This therapy involves applying heated herbal pouches to alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and enhance muscle strength, particularly effective for joint pains and muscular discomfort.

- Abhyangam: A full-body oil massage that nourishes the skin, improves circulation, detoxifies the body, calms the mind, reduces stress, and enhances overall well-being.

These therapies are complemented by various modern technologies like the HIFEM beauty muscle instrument, which uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic technology to stimulate muscle contractions, reduce fat, and tone the body without invasive procedures. Cryolipolysis and 1060nm laser etc

Dr. Preeti Seth's participation in the Women Empowerment and Wellness Seminar underscores Pachouli's commitment to promoting holistic well-being. Her speech, enriched with practical techniques and personal anecdotes, resonated deeply with the audience, inspiring them to embrace wellness as a way of life. The seminar, attended by several distinguished women dignitaries, highlighted the importance of collective efforts in empowering women and promoting overall well-being.

Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness continues to lead the way in providing holistic wellness solutions, empowering individuals to live healthier, more balanced lives. As Dr. Seth aptly put it, "Wellness is not one day's work; it's a progressive effort each day."

Empowering Women One Step At A Time

As the event came to a close, the energy and inspiration from the discussions lingered, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees. Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness remains dedicated to fostering holistic wellness and empowering women across the nation. By providing accessible and comprehensive wellness solutions, Pachouli continues to lead the way in creating a healthier, more balanced society.

About Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness

Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness is a luxury chain of wellness clinics founded by Dr. Preeti Seth. With a mission to provide holistic well-being, Pachouli offers a wide range of services that cater to the physical, psychological, emotional, and aesthetic needs of its clients. Combining ancient Ayurvedic therapies with modern technologies, Pachouli ensures a comprehensive approach to health and wellness.

