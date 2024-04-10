Pacific Holiday World Clinches Title of "The Most Iconic Hospitality Brand of the Year-2023"

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], April 10: In a glittering affair on March 19, 2024, Top Notch hosted the Global Businesses Achievement Awards 2024, drawing in prominent leaders and celebrities, including Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister Of State for the Government of India, and Urmila Matondkar, Indian Film Actress and Politician. Amidst stiff competition, Pacific Holiday World emerged victorious, securing the coveted title of "The Most Iconic Hospitality Brand of the Year-2023," surpassing several heavyweight contenders in the industry. The prestigious award was personally conferred upon Rehan Akhtar, the Founder/Director of Pacific Holiday World, by none other than Urmila Matondkar & Shripad Yesso Naik.

Understanding the importance of rejuvenating breaks from the hustle and bustle of urban life, Pacific Holiday World is dedicated to becoming the global beacon of happiness, setting ambitious goals to achieve widespread acclaim by 2023.

The ethos of Pacific Holiday World is rooted in continual innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence. With a mission to redefine the standards of hospitality, the brand places paramount importance on guest happiness, evident in its motto and operational philosophy.

