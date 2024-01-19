Pacific Mall Tagore Garden Celebrates 13 Years of Retail Excellence and Community Engagement

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 19: Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, a cornerstone of retail in the heart of New Delhi, is delighted to announce the celebration of its 13th anniversary. Since opening its doors in 2011, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden has been a go-to destination for shoppers seeking a unique blend of premium brands, diverse dining options, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Over the past 13 years, Pacific mall Tagore Garden is providing a one-stop shopping experience for residents and visitors alike. The mall has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs and preferences of its patrons, earning a reputation for its commitment to quality, variety, and customer satisfaction. Some of the brands that have recently found their homes at the mall are Charles & Keith, Bath & Body Works, Made-To-Measure, Jo Malone, Spezia Bistro, Nandos, and Om Book Shop.

Pacific Mall Tagore Garden is set to revolutionize the mall experience with a thrilling expansion of its culinary and retail offerings. The upcoming launch will introduce acclaimed brands such as Social, Pirates of Grill, Bira 91, IRIS Jewellery, Sunglass Hut, Bira Taproom, Dash & Dot, among others. This strategic enhancement reflects the mall's unwavering dedication to providing patrons with a rich and diverse selection of dining and retail options. The addition of these renowned names ensures an even more dynamic and enjoyable shopping destination, promising a vibrant experience for the entire community.

"We are overjoyed to achieve this significant 13-year milestone and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their unwavering support," remarked Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Pacific Group. "Our anniversary celebration serves as a sincere token of appreciation for our loyal customers and underscores our dedication to delivering an unparalleled and delightful shopping experience. We are particularly proud to announce the recent addition of exciting new brands within the mall, further enriching the diverse offerings available to our valued patrons."

As we look ahead, Pacific Mall Tagore Garden remains committed to providing an exceptional and evolving shopping experience, continuing to be the destination of choice for those seeking quality, variety, and a sense of community. The Mall eagerly anticipates many more years of shared experiences, growth, and prosperity with its valued patrons.

A premier destination nestled in the vibrant heart of West Delhi. The strategic location in the prime locality positions it as the go-to place for an unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment experience. With more than 300 brands at your leisure, over 25 food and beverage brands to choose from, a big food court, cafes and restaurants, a PVR movie theater, multiple gaming zones and a children's adventure park, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden promises an unforgettable blend of excitement and luxury in the heart of New Delhi.

