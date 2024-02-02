Pacific Malls Unveil Exciting New Brands, Bringing Fashion and Style Accessible Across All Outlets

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 2: The Pacific Group, a beacon of retail excellence, is delighted to announce the launch of its exquisite brand portfolio, promising an unparalleled shopping experience across all its outlets. With an extensive lineup of internationally acclaimed brands, Pacific Group invites patrons to immerse themselves in a world of style, luxury, and entertainment.

The impressive roster of brands includes fashion, lifestyle, beauty, and food across all the outlets such as Deerika, Zudio, Uniqlo, Geetanjali Salon, Apple, Nykaa Luxe at The Mall of Faridabad; Zudio, The Tummy Section, House of Believe, U.S. Polo Assn. at Pacific Mall D21, Dwarka; Giva, Croma, Meena Bazaar, Nykaa Fashion, Punjab Grills at Pacific Tagore Garden; Pizza Express at Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola; The Beer Cafe, Hong's Kitchen, Sambar Soul, Birch by Romeo Lane, Neoba at Pacific NSP-Pitampura, promising a shopping spree like never before.

Abhishek Bansal, the visionary Executive Director of Pacific Group, shared his excitement, stating, "Continuing our commitment to deliver unparalleled experiences, we're thrilled to introduce an array of new brands at Pacific Malls. Your satisfaction is our paramount goal, and with each addition, we aim to immerse you in a world of choices that resonate with your uniqueness and it's our ongoing mission to create a shopping haven where your expectations meet exceptional reality".

Pacific NSP-Pitampura, renowned for its culinary delights, now introduces new food and fashion options. The Beer Cafe, Hong's Kitchen, Sambar Soul, Birch by Romeo Lane, Neoba, Being Human, Faces Canada, and other exciting brands await your indulgence.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/nsp/

Pacific Mall D21, Dwarka promises a blend of style and substance with the introduction of brands like Zudio, The Tummy Section, House of Believe, U. S. Polo Assn, The Licious Kitchen, and Mufti. This dynamic destination caters to your every desire, offering a seamless transition from fashion to delectable cuisine and immersive entertainment experiences.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/dwarka/

Pacific Tagore Garden stands out as the ultimate style and fashion destination for all Delhiites. It introduces a plethora of exciting brands curated just for you, including Croma, Meena Bazaar, Nykaa Fashion, Punjab Grill, Brown Sugar, Giva Jewelry, House Of Rare, Hudson Chopsticks, Sassy Begum, United Coffee House, Da Milano, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, The Tummy Section, Karim's, Caratlane, High On Churros, Rosso Brunello & Joe Melon, Spezia Bistro, and Made To Measure.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/tagore-garden/

Pacific Premium Outlets, Jasola is all about its unique allure, featuring exclusive offers and discounts that add to its distinct charm. Excitingly, a new lineup of brands is on the horizon, bringing Deerika, Global Republic, Indifusion, Meena Bazaar, Mothercare, Carlton London, Miniso, Market 99, Puma, Mr. DIY, Caratlane, and The Tank to discerning shoppers.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/jasola/

The Mall of Faridabad introduces a touch of luxury to the international shopping scene. Explore an array of brands, including Deerika, Mochi, Bata, Zudio, Chaayos, VIP, Geetanjali Salon, Miniso, Crossword, New U, Zivame, Lavie, Uniqlo, Forest Essentials, Apple, Bluestone, Lifestyle, GAP, Nykaa Luxe, Caratlane, Da Milano, Starbucks, Skechers, Celio, Octave, Hush Puppies, Color Plus, Asics, Being Human, Titan World, Levi's, Max, United Colors of Benetton, Color Plus, Madame, Inc.5, Arrow, U. S. Polo Assn., Blackberrys, Biba, and many more, bringing a first-of-its-kind experience to the city.

Website link: https://www.pacificmalls.in/the-mall-of-faridabad/

Step into a world of style, flavor, and entertainment. Elevate your fashion sense with the latest trends, savor exquisite culinary delights from diverse eateries, and immerse yourself in entertainment that captivates. Discover the perfect blend of fashion, food, and fun - all under one roof. Come and shop with Pacific Malls, where style meets taste and excitement.

Pacific Group, a retail stalwart with a legacy spanning numerous years, is committed to transforming the shopping experience while championing environmental stewardship. The shopping malls house an impressive array of renowned international and Indian brands, including The Collective, Onitsuka Tiger, GANT, Armani Exchange, Decathlon, Zara, Nike, Lacoste, Birkenstock, Shantnu & Nikhil, and The Tank. Hypermarkets such as Deerika and Spar offer comprehensive shopping solutions, seamlessly blending convenience with opulence.

Pacific Group's dedication to environmental sustainability is exemplified by its ISO certification, meticulous audits, and leadership in environmental administration. It has also achieved zero waste and water discharge, earning it a platinum LEED Certificate and setting industry standards for responsible practices. In this era of convenience, Pacific Group prioritizes customer needs, offering a range of contactless services to enhance the shopping experience.

Pacific Group's enduring legacy and commitment to excellence have solidified its leadership in the retail sector. Their malls transcend mere shopping destinations; they are lifestyle hubs. As Pacific Group continues to expand and innovate, it remains devoted to serving patrons with distinction, continually raising the bar in the retail landscape.

