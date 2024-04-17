Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd inaugurates India’s First 100 Percent Sustainable rPET Bottle to FIBC Bag Plant in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17: Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Packem SA of Brazil and Umasree Texplast of India, proudly announces the inauguration of India's First 100% sustainable rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate) bottle to FIBC (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container/ Jumbo Bag) bag plant. The ceremony graced by the esteemed presence of the Honourable Governor of Parana, Brazil, Mr. Carlos Roberto Massa Junior, and Ambassador of Brazil, H.E. Mr. Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega marks a historic moment in India's journey towards environmental sustainability.

Located at Gangad village near Ahmedabad, Gujarat (India), the plant represents a collaborative effort between two industry leaders committed to advancing environmental stewardship. Through cutting-edge technology and innovative processes, Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd will transform recycled PET bottles into high-quality FIBC bags, pioneering a closed-loop system that minimises waste and promotes circular economy principles.

Mr. Punit Gopalka, CEO of Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd, expressed his gratitude to Governor Carlos Junior and Ambassador of Brazil, H.E. Mr. Kenneth Felix Haczynski Da Nobrega for his presence and shared his vision for the project, stating, “We are honored to have Governor Carlos Roberto Massa Junior inaugurate our plant, symbolising the strong partnership between Brazil and India in driving sustainable development. With his support, we are confident in our ability to make a significant impact on the environment while contributing to economic growth and social progress.”

The inauguration ceremony, attended by dignitaries, industry experts, and local officials, served as a testament to the significance of this milestone in India's sustainable development agenda. Packem Umasree Pvt Ltd is poised to create employment opportunities, foster innovation, and position India as a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions.

As the first of its kind in India, the plant embodies the shared values of Packem SA and Umasree Texplast, promoting collaboration, innovation, and environmental responsibility. Through this joint venture, the companies aim to inspire positive change and set new standards for sustainability in the packaging industry.

