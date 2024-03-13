PackPlus South and PrintFair 2024: A spectacular showcase of packaging and printing innovations

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 13: PackPlus South, the premier trade exhibition for the packaging, converting and supply chain industries, organized by RX India, part of RX Global, is set to unfold its 14th edition from 26th-28th April 2024, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bangalore. The unmissable event, hosting over 150 exhibitors, 100+ brands and 8000+ attendees promises to be an unparalleled platform for networking, collaboration and exploration of the latest trends and innovations in the packaging and printing sectors.

The event will showcase a diverse array of products, including state-of-the-art packaging machines, materials and equipment, coding and marking solutions, printing presses, label printing equipment, corrugated box-making machinery, consumables such as paper, film, foil, inks, and much more. With a keen focus on industry advancements, PackPlus South 2024 will feature live running machines, allowing attendees to witness cutting-edge machinery in action and gain valuable insights into their capabilities.

In addition to the extensive product display, PackPlus South 2024 is proud to facilitate productive business meetings, fostering collaborations and innovation among industry professionals. With the support of the Coating & Adhesive Tape Association of India (ICATA) and Maharashtra Mudran Parishad Institutes of Printing Technology, the event is poised to redefine the industry landscape.

Reflecting on the upcoming PackPlus South, Varun Sharma, Portfolio Director at RX India remarked, "Pack Plus South has consistently experienced year-on-year growth in both exhibiting partners and visitors. We remain dedicated to orchestrating an outstanding event for industry professionals, providing a platform for stakeholders to network with suppliers, witness groundbreaking product launches, innovations and stay abreast of the latest trends in packaging."

Simultaneously, the co-located PrintFair will spotlight the latest technologies in Flexo & Gravure printing, Digital presses, Offset presses, and Wide format Printers segments. This concurrent show provides a unique opportunity for attendees to explore cutting-edge printing solutions and engage with solution providers.

Moreover, the highly anticipated PackPlus Delhi 2024, is slated to take place from 24 to 26 August 2024, at the prestigious Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event is poised to build upon the rich legacy established by PackPlus South, presenting a renewed forum for industry luminaries to converge, exchange insights, and propel innovation to new heights.

For more information, please visit www.packplussouth.in

