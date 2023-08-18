Paddy planting leads overall 2023 kharif crops sowing in India

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Farmers in India have sown Kharif crops across 1022.51 lakh hectares so far this year, as against 1021.48 lakh hectares in the same period of last year, according to the latest data from the Agriculture Ministry.

On a yearly basis, the sowing is largely steady according to the data from the Ministry.

Commodity-wise, paddy sowing is at 360.79 lakh hectares, as against 345.79 lakh hectares same period last year. India in July amended the rice export norms by putting Non-Basmati white rice, a major export item, in the "prohibited" category.

For pulses, comprising Arhar, Urad, Moong, and Kulthi, among others, the sowing is, however, lower year-on-year. Agriculture ministry data showed the total pulses sowing so far this Kharif is 114.93 lakh hectares, as against 126.52 lakh hectares last year.

Further, the sowing of oilseeds, which groundnut, soybean, sunflower, sesame, and others, too were marginally lower at 185.91 lakh hectares, as against 189.08 lakh hectares.

Sugarcane farmers have so far sown crops across 56.06 lakh hectares, as against 55.32 lakh hectares last year, data showed.

India has three cropping seasons Summer, Kharif, and Rabi.

Crops that are sown during October and November and the produce harvested from January-March depending on maturity are Rabi. Crops sown during June-July and dependent on monsoon rains are harvested in October-November are kharif. Crops produced between Rabi and Kharif are Summer crops.

