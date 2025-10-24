Padma Shri advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away, Pranav Adani says ‘devastated’

Mumbai, Oct 24 Piyush Pandey, a Padma Shri recipient and architect of the Indian advertising, passed away at the age of 70, it was announced on Friday.

Pandey, the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy, was widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian advertising. According to the advertising agency, he was "battling an infection that took a serious turn."

“To our entire Ogilvy family, It is with an unfathomable sense of loss that I write to you about the passing away of our beloved Piyush Pandey. Piyush was battling an infection that took a serious turn. He passed away peacefully this morning. I cannot even imagine how each one of us is going to process this terrible loss in our own way,” according to the agency statement.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, the Adani Group's business incubator and flagship company, mourned Pandey’s death.

“Devastated by the passing of my very dear friend Piyush Pandey, the creative genius who shaped Indian advertising into a global powerhouse. His ideas were the industry's benchmarks and have inspired generations of storytellers. Will sorely miss his warmth and wit,” Pranav Adani posted on X social media platform.

Pandey’s career was a series of iconic campaigns that became cultural phenomenon. He helped craft one of India’s most memorable political slogans “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar”.

His ad portfolio includes some of the most memorable advertisements in Indian history like 'Kuch Khaas Hai Zindagi Mein' for Cadbury Dairy Milk featuring the dancing girl, Asian Paints' 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai', and the cute 'ZooZoo' characters for Vodafone.

Pandey also spearheaded public service campaigns like the 'Do Boond Zindagi Ke' Polio Abhiyaan with Amitabh Bachchan.

He is survived by his family, his colleagues who became his extended family, and amazing work that continues to define the heart and soul of Indian advertising.

