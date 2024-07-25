Padma Shri Anup.Jalota launches Star Angel Film Productions’ Rocky – The Slave music on Red Ribbon

New Delhi (India), July 25: Padma Shri Anup Jalota launched the music of Star Angel Film Productions’ latest action-packed drama, Rocky – The Slave, the film that is set to hit theaters on July 26. Produced by Shobha Barla, written and directed by James John Barla, Rocky – The Slave promises to captivate audiences with its riveting storyline, intense action sequences, and powerful performances.

Rocky – The Slave follows the story of Rocky, a young man raised by a ruthless smuggler who betrayed and killed his mother. As he grows, Rocky becomes the smuggler's formidable right-hand man, instilling fear among their competitors. However, his world turns upside down when he discovers the smuggler's dark secret. The film then unfolds Rocky’s journey of revenge, intertwined with a poignant romantic subplot involving a girl who stands by him through thick and thin.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Sudesh Berry, Shakti Kapoor, Mushtaq Khan, Pradeep Kabra, Harry Josh, Leslie Tripathi, Sharmila, Dalip Tahil, Amit Ghanshyam, Gavin Packard, and Richard Barla. Each actor brings their character to life, delivering performances that are sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Adding to the film's appeal, the soundtrack includes captivating songs by acclaimed singers Alka Yagnik, Mamta Sharma, Ritu Pathak, and Ajitabh Aj Ranjan, promising to leave a lasting impression on the audience. The music for Rocky – The Slave will be released on Red Ribbon Entertainment, further enhancing the film’s auditory experience. Lalitya Munshaw of Red Ribbon Music says, “We are delighted to be associated with this film. The music of Rocky – The Slave is powerful and resonates with the film's themes of love and vengeance.”

James John Barla, the visionary behind Rocky – The Slave, shares, “This film is a labour of love and an exploration of themes like betrayal, vengeance, and the power of love. With a dynamic cast and a gripping narrative, we aim to offer a cinematic experience that is both thrilling and emotionally engaging.”

Shobha Barla, the producer, adds, “We are excited to bring Rocky – The Slave to the audience. It is a story of resilience and retribution, brought to life by a talented cast and crew. We believe this film will resonate with viewers and leave a lasting impact.”

Rocky – The Slave will be released nationwide on July 26. Mark your calendars and prepare for a cinematic journey filled with action, drama, and emotional depth.

Star Angel Film Productions is a leading film production company known for creating engaging and impactful cinema. With a portfolio of diverse and acclaimed films, the company continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic excellence.

