Padma Shri Sarees Take Centre Stage at Woxsen University

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19: Woxsen University, in collaboration with the Weavers' Service Centre, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, made history, by hosting a spectacular showcase of Padma Shri and National Award-winning sarees by the Weavers' Service Center. The event, held on the occasion of National Handloom Day, brought together students, faculty, and industry experts.

Celebrating the rich heritage of Indian Handlooms, Woxsen hosted six senior weavers from the Weavers' Service Center on the 10th National Handloom Day. The stunning sarees made from aesthetically and culturally rich fabric struck insightful discussions on the importance of preserving traditional craft. The extraordinary display of award-winning sarees, showcasing a wide range of intricate designs and motifs across Pochampally, Gollabhama and Narayanpet varieties, signified the diverse history of Indian textile artistry.

Dr Arun Kumar, Deputy Director, Weavers' Service Centre, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr Kumar delivered a compelling speech on the significance of the Indian handloom, emphasizing the responsibility all Indians share in uplifting this vital part of India's cultural heritage. He highlighted the challenges faced by weavers, discussed the various types of handlooms specific to the Telangana region, and gave incredible insights on the Padma Shri and National Award-winning sarees. He said, "Each one of us has to take a pledge to wear handloom attire and support both the craft and the weavers who create these beautiful textiles."

The exquisite showcasing of sarees presented the students of the School of Arts & Design, Woxsen University, with a unique opportunity to experience the rich textiles of India, firsthand. They were able to discover deeper secrets about the handloom and its preservation. Students immersed themselves in the world of handlooms and appreciated the intricate craftsmanship involved.

The event also saw the presence of Dr Catherine Harper, Chair Professor of Design at Woxsen University and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) at The British University in Egypt, as the International Guest. Her expertise in design added a global perspective to the celebration. Woxsen University, committed to preserving India's cultural heritage, also inaugurated the Catherine Harper Textile Lab on this momentous occasion. This lab, named after Dr Harper, will serve as a hub for innovation and education in the field of textile design. Dr Harper shared her personal experience working as a weaver and stressed on the critical importance of the handloom in design education. She said, "Students should incorporate handloom techniques into their design projects to elevate Indian textiles."

Dr Adity Saxena, Dean, School of Arts and Design at Woxsen University, issued a call to action for students to immerse themselves in the foundational principles of textiles. Emphasizing the importance of a profound comprehension of India's rich textile heritage, Dr Saxena encouraged students to aspire to become entrepreneurial leaders capable of revitalizing the sector, by empowering traditional weavers.

