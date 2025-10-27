Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon launched the Trophy of IFTAA Awards organized by Kushal Suresh Dhuri

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Veteran Hindi cinema actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon launched the IFTAA Awards' Trophy at a glittering ceremony held at The Club in Mumbai. Social worker and businessman Kushal Suresh Dhuri is organizing the award on November 26th, 2025, to pay tribute to the real heroes who were martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Several guests, including politician Waris Pathan and film writer Imtiaz Hussain, were present at the awards announcement ceremony. Kushal Suresh Dhuri honored all the guests with bouquets. The IFTAA Awards cake was also cut.

Poonam Dhillon congratulated Kushal Suresh Dhuri on this important initiative and said that it's easy to be a hero on the silver screen, but it takes a lot of courage and bravery to be a real-life hero. The families of soldiers and police personnel support them, so it is our duty to honor those who protect the country and its citizens and to encourage their families, and this is precisely what Kushal Suresh Dhuri is doing. Honoring soldiers and police personnel and supporting their families is a very important task. Remembering and paying tribute to the martyrs of 26/11, the soldiers, and their families, is the noble cause of this award ceremony.

Padmini Kolhapure stated that the award trophy has been unveiled, and the award ceremony will take place on November 26, 2025. The sacrifices made by the soldiers and police personnel in the 26/11 incident to save the lives of Indians are unforgettable. They are truly real-life heroes, and everyone should come forward to help their families. This initiative by Kushal Suresh Dhuri is commendable, and his initiative deserves everyone's support.

Social activist and businessman Kushal Suresh Dhuri said, "The Indians who risked their lives in the 26/11 attacks were real heroes. We have planned this awards ceremony to pay tribute to them and support their families. This event will essentially be an evening dedicated to the martyrs, where we will salute the brave soldiers and remember their contributions. Along with the real heroes, we will also honor reel heroes with the Indian Films & Television Academic Awards." The grand IFTAA event will be organized by Shri Ratna Balaji Films at Chitrakoot Ground in Mumbai on November 26, 2025. The show will be directed by director producer Rajeev Chaudhari and co-organized by Surendra Pal.

Actor and producer Amol Bavdankar was also present at the event to support Kushal Suresh Dhuri's initiative. He said that he has a family-like relationship with Kushal Suresh Dhuri. "I was very happy when I heard about his concept, the IFTAA Awards, because it's not just an award but a salute to the true heroes of our country. It is commendable that my friend Kushal Suresh Dhuri has taken this important initiative.

