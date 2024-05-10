Padmini Kolhapure to judge Senior Pageant India 2024 by Rekha Desai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: Pageant is not an alien concept in India, but surely one of its kind and never heard before, a beauty competition for senior ladies is going to mark history. Rekha Desai, the mind behind this unique show from Peach Events has curated this event to happen on the 2nd of June, 2024. This contest is for women aged 55 years and above.

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure will be the jury member for this competition. Along side her would be Sanjay Chhel as the jury member. Production team would be Raju Savla and Vinisha Vaidya. Show would be hosted by Aman Verma. Providing an ultimate platform to women who couldn't live up to their dreams while growing, yet have a zeal for it. It will be held at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium, Mumbai.

Rekha Desai says, “Women that times didn't get their due credits. Growing up and living lives what others envisioned for them, these ladies lived what others wanted to. From being daughters to wives and mothers, their dreams got lost. Now, we're giving them an opportunity to relive what they wanted to or perhaps could have!! Senior Pageant India 2024 is one of its kind and we're hoping that it receives the amount of appreciation that it deserves!!”

40 finalists will be walking the ramp: Sanchita Nagraj, Usha Dalal, Shashi Sonik, Paayall Barwani, Yamini Nafde, Premalatha Nair, Anjali Nadig, Sylvia Fernandes, Nirmal Handa, Sangeeta Sood, Prity Munshi, Varsha Vithlani, Meena Juneja, Susheela Akula, Umadevi Thirnav, Manju Prasad, Neelam Tangri, Bindu Chauhan, Pawanjit Kaur, Sadhana Banthiya, Anita Kapur, Chandana Jana, Rita Jhawar, Jaswinder Mehta, Harbhajan Kaur, Preeti Gupta, Dr Swarupa Mitra, Pradnya Patil, Urmila Prabhu, Geeta Geeta, Vinita Pandey, Mugdha Borkar, Revati Sanzagiri, Namrata Trivedi, Minakshi David, Archana Gupta, Sakeena Naidu, Kavita Mehra, Rama Taneja and Anita Kishor Lal.

The participants will be trained and groomed under industry experts and show would be directed by one of the leading name in the fashion industry- Shakir Shaikh. Make up and hair by Cherag's magical make over.

Senior Pageant India 2024 is sponsored by Patidar Swajan (Rinni Bhargav Patel) and Jayshree International (Raaj Tripathi).

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor