Paisabazaar Deepens Retail Reach in NCR, will offer Udyam and GST Services for Small Businesses

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 27: Furthering its mission to enable underserved consumers to access financial products and make informed choices, Paisabazaar has introduced Udyam registration, GST registration, and GST filing services across its retail stores. These services are aimed at self-employed individualsone of the most credit-challenged segmentswho often face barriers arising from inadequate documentation, insufficient financial records, and limited familiarity with digital channels.

At these stores, trained experts would provide consumers with expert advice, curated recommendations according to need and profile, and documentation assistance along with complete guidance on a range of financial aspects.

Santosh Agarwal, CEO of Paisabazaar, said, "For self-employed consumers and small business owners, access to credit and other financial products has traditionally been challenging and complex. We, at Paisabazaar, are aiming to address this challenge through our phygital model to empower small businesses. This initiative is in line with our brand purpose - Har Sapna Hoga Sach - helping every Indian make smart financial decisions."

The primary focus of these stores is on small business owners and shopkeepers, assisting them through every step related to their business and credit needs. Along with the FST and Udyam services, consumers can walk in and also explore various credit options, such as business loans, personal loans, home loans, etc., at these stores and get end-to-end assistance in choosing the right option for their credit requirements.

In addition to these services, consumers visiting Paisabazaar retail stores can check their free credit score and explore the best available loan and credit offers. Trained experts also assist them in understanding their credit profile, improving their credit health, and making better financial decisions.

Currently, Paisabazaar retail stores are operational in Gurugram (Jail Road), Noida (Sector 15) and New Delhi (Lajpat Nagar), where consumers can avail Udyam, Aadhaar and GST registration, along with expert assistance for GST filing.

The company plans to expand its retail presence to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where credit demand is growing rapidly. The number of these stores will be further increased as the initiative continues to deliver positive outcomes.

Paisabazaar, a part of PB Fintech (listed since 2021), is India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and free credit score. Over the last 11 years, Paisabazaar has earned the trust of over 55 million consumers. Paisabazaar has built 65+ partnerships withBanks, NBFCs, and fintechs to offer a broad range of credit products. Paisabazaar is ISO (27001:2013) and PCI DSS certified organisation, with industry-best controls, to safeguard the best interest of consumers.

