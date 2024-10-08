Paisabazaar Launches 'Shield' - A Cutting-edge Solution for Enhanced Security

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 8: Paisabazaar, India's largest marketplace for consumer credit and a leading free credit score platform, today announced the launch of 'Shield,' a state-of-the-art internal solution designed to safeguard all services, endpoints and APIs. The new advanced capability represents a significant step forward in ensuring the safety and integrity of Paisabazaar's extensive digital ecosystem.

Shield enhances the protection of Paisabazaar's resources through real-time observability, enabling the detection of anomalies and the prevention of unauthorized access and cyberattacks. With nearly 1 million requests hitting Paisabazaar's API systems every minute, Shield maintains rigorous observability and security standards.

With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, Paisabazaar recognises the critical need for continuous evolution of comprehensive security measures.

Through Shield, Paisabazaar monitors and analyses API behaviour in real time. The advanced observability would enable the identification of anomalies, such as 'impossible time travel,' and the detection of potential security threats, including unauthorized access attempts and abnormal usage patterns. This level of detail is crucial for understanding user behaviour and identifying trends that may indicate emerging threats.

Mukesh Sharma, Chief Technology Officer, Paisabazaar, said, "Our engineering platform is crafted to empower consumers with a seamless experience. While scalability and performance are at our core, we are equally committed as a large scale consumer platform to ensure that our consumers are protected at all times. Towards this, we implement multiple security layers, ensuring that only clean and genuine traffic reaches our systems."

This innovative capability would also facilitate comprehensive traffic analysis by capturing and examining data at various levelsfrom individual API requests to aggregated traffic patterns.

Paisabazaar emphasises that proactive and continuous detection of security threats, suspicious activities, or deviations from normal behaviourleveraging real-time analytical capabilities would enable swift identification and response to potential incidents on its platform.

Paisabazaar says as it continues to grow and evolve as a business, it remains committed to investing in innovative solutions that prioritise security of the platform, ensuring a safe and secure experience for consumers.

