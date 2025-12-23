Paisalo Digital Broadens Product Ecosystem

New Delhi [India], December 23: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading non-banking finance company (NBFC) focused on inclusive lending, is rapidly expanding its business ecosystem by strengthening partnerships across multiple high-impact sectors. Building on its rapid expansion of touchpoints across India, the Company is broadening product accessibility for micro- entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals and small businesses across both urban and rural markets. The growing network of collaborations reflects Paisalo Digital's strategic focus on enabling access to affordable, purpose-driven credit that supports livelihood creation and economic self-reliance.

Paisalo Digital is strengthening access to essential infrastructure across key sectors through strategic partnerships. In healthcare and education equipment, collaborations with entities such as Sema Mart Health, Edu Soft (Trimax), and Truvic Health (Horiba) to enable clinics, diagnostic centres, and educational institutions upgrade critical equipment with structured credit support. The agriculture portfolio has been strengthened through collaborations with leading farm equipment providers including Maschio, Dashmesh, Shaktiman, Preet Tractors, Sunrise Enterprises and Apollo Tractors, promotingmechanization and productivity for farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. In industrial equipment, the Company haspartnered with Kubota, Maks Genset, and Rishabh (TataGenset) to offer financing solutions that help MSMEs scaleoperations efficiently.

Paisalo Digital's renewable energy footprint has expanded through collaborations with solar providers such as Loom Solar and UTL, supporting adoption of sustainable power solutions among small businesses and rural enterprises. Further, PaisaloDigital has significantly enhanced its alternative fuel-based mobility (ABF) ecosystem with key partnerships including Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Montra, Saera Electric Auto Pvt Ltd, J.SAuto Pvt Ltd, Baxy Ltd and Eka Mobility, among others, supporting cleaner and more efficient mobility solutions for last-mile operators.

With a steadily growing portfolio of sector-specific partnerships, Paisalo Digital continues to reinforce itscommitment to financial inclusion by tailoring credit solutionsto meet real-world economic needs.

Commenting on the development, Santanu Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, Paisalo Digital Limited, said “As we expand our touchpoint network, strengthening our partner ecosystem is a natural extension of our mission. By broadeningcollaborations across healthcare, agriculture, clean energy, industrial equipment and mobility, we are ensuring that credit reaches sectors that directly impact livelihoods, productivity and sustainability. Our focus remains on building long-term partnerships that support inclusive growth across India.”

