Paisalo Digital Limited Bolsters Financial Arsenal and Sustainability Efforts with Strategic NCD Issuance and AI-Driven Cooling Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) dedicated to serving India’s financially excluded population, has announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing its financial capabilities and advancing its commitment to sustainable growth and technological innovation. A pivotal meeting of the Operations and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors is scheduled for December 9, 2025, to review and approve the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. This crucial step will not only strengthen the company’s financial resources but will also facilitate the evaluation of a fresh fund-raising proposal through the issuance of additional NCDs via private placement, underscoring a proactive approach to supporting future growth.

These financial maneuvers are occurring amidst a backdrop of strong promoter confidence. Recently, EQUILIBRATED VENTURE CFLOW (P) LTD, a promoter group entity, significantly enhanced its stake in Paisalo Digital Limited through open market transactions. The promoter entity acquired a substantial 9,77,400 equity shares over two days, further building upon an earlier acquisition of 3,94,034 equity shares, collectively demonstrating a sustained and incremental increase in the total promoter group shareholding and a firm belief in the NBFC’s trajectory.

In parallel with its financial strengthening, Paisalo Digital Limited is making significant strides in its sustainability and Generative AI ambitions. The company has successfully installed a high-efficiency liquid immersion cooling server at its Mumbai office. This cutting-edge technology is projected to yield substantial environmental benefits, including an annual avoidance of approximately 55.8 tonnes of CO2 emissions and savings of nearly 79,716 kWh of electricity by optimizing the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) from 1.8 to an impressive 1.15. This initiative not only supports the company’s ongoing AI developments but also aligns with multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will be a key feature in its upcoming Q3 sustainability reporting.

Paisalo Digital Limited remains steadfast in its mission to provide convenient and accessible loans to the financially underserved segment at the bottom of India’s economic pyramid. With an extensive network of 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and Union Territories, the company is dedicated to simplifying small-ticket size income generation loans, positioning itself as a trusted, high-tech, high-touch financial companion for the people of India. The recent fund-raising activities and the adoption of advanced cooling technology for its AI infrastructure are testaments to its commitment to enhancing its service delivery and operational efficiency while championing sustainable business practices.



Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



