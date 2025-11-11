Paisalo Digital Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Growth, Bolstered by Strategic NCD Issuance and Expanding Customer Base

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading provider of accessible credit solutions, today announced exceptional financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating sustained growth momentum and a strengthened financial footing. The company reported a significant 20% year-on-year increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹54,494 million, alongside a corresponding 20% rise in total income to ₹2,240 million for the September quarter. Disbursements also saw a substantial jump of 41% to ₹11,025 million, reflecting strong demand and effective operational execution.

The company’s commitment to inclusive credit models continues to yield impressive results, with its customer base expanding to approximately 13 million, adding around 1.8 million new customers in the last quarter alone. This expansion highlights the effectiveness of Paisalo Digital’s strategy in reaching underserved populations. Asset quality remains a strong point, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) standing at a healthy 0.81% and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) at 0.65%.

Further reinforcing its growth trajectory, Paisalo Digital successfully allotted two tranches of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) via private placement on November 6, 2025. The first tranche comprises 5,500 NCDs with a face value of Rupees One Lakh each, carrying an annual coupon rate of 8.45% and a two-year tenure, maturing on November 6, 2027. The second tranche includes 2,500 NCDs, also with a face value of Rupees One Lakh each, but offering a slightly higher annual coupon of 8.50% and a three-year tenure, maturing on November 6, 2028. These strategic capital-raising initiatives are expected to support the company’s sustainable growth in accessible credit.

Santanu Agarwal, Managing Director of Paisalo Digital, commented on the performance, noting the company’s disciplined approach to growth and strong operational execution. He emphasized the strengthening of the capital base through strategic FCCB conversions and the successful NCD issuances, which are crucial for expanding the reach of accessible credit while upholding robust governance standards. The company’s mission to be a trusted, high-tech, and high-touch financial companion remains central, leveraging data analytics and a customer-centric approach across its network of 3,997 touch points in 22 states and Union Territories.

This strong performance in Q2 FY26 follows a record-breaking quarter ending June 30, 2025, where Paisalo Digital achieved an all-time high total income of ₹218.7 crore, a 17% year-over-year increase. During that period, the customer base surpassed 1.1 crore with the addition of 15 lakh new customers, supported by a 14% rise in AUM to ₹5,230.2 crore and a 16% increase in disbursements to ₹758.1 crore. Paisalo Digital continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering scalable solutions and ensuring strong governance and regulatory compliance within the financial sector.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor