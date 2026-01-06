Paisalo Digital secures INR 188.5 crore to reduce cost of funds, strengthen capital efficiency, and scale growth initiatives

New Delhi [India], January 6: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading systematically important non-deposit taking NBFC focused on inclusive lending, has successfully raised ~ INR 188.5 crores at an annual ROI of 8.5% through its latest listed issuances in Q3. This raise highlights the Company's strong credit profile, disciplined risk management, and robust balance‑sheet strength.

This issuance is expected to meaningfully reduce Paisalo's cost offunds, strengthen its medium-term capital base, and enhance itslending capacity. Paisalo will deploy the proceeds to support itspan‑India expansion across 22 states and UTs, deepen its High Tech–High Touch distribution model, and accelerate the rollout of newlending products aimed at micro‑entrepreneurs, self‑employedborrowers, and underserved income segments.

With 4,380 touchpoints and a rapidly growing customer franchise,Paisalo is positioned to capture a larger share of India's formalising MSME and income‑generation credit ecosystem. This raise comes at a time when NBFCs with strong governance and disciplinedunderwriting are expected to emerge as beneficiaries of evolving market dynamics.

These developments not only strengthen Paisalo's credit profile butalso set the foundation for faster, more diversified, and more profitable growth over the medium term, further solidifying its role as a leading financial enabler for India's underserved population.

