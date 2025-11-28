Paisalo Digital Sees Promoter Shareholding Surge to 41.75% Amidst Strategic Financial Maneuvers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading player in empowering micro-enterprises and underserved borrowers across India, today announced a significant increase in promoter shareholding, reaching 41.75% following a series of open-market acquisitions. This heightened ownership stake underscores the promoters’ enduring confidence in Paisalo’s robust growth trajectory and its strategic mission to deliver accessible, tech-enabled credit solutions. The promoters have consistently demonstrated their commitment by investing during market downturns, reinforcing their alignment with the company's long-term vision and its fundamental strengths.

Further bolstering its financial structure, Paisalo has recently completed the release of 2,500,000 equity shares, representing 0.27% of the total share capital, which were previously pledged as collateral for company loans. This development, executed by the Operations and Finance Committee, involves shares formerly encumbered by EQUILIBRATED VENTURE CFLOW PVT. LTD., a promoter group entity. This move signals a positive evolution in the company’s financing arrangements, complementing its ongoing efforts to serve the financially excluded at the base of India’s economic pyramid.

In a strategic move to fuel its expansion and lending initiatives, Paisalo has also approved the private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) totaling up to Rs 75 crore. This issuance, which includes a green shoe option for oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore, comprises unsecured NCDs with a tenure of three years and a competitive coupon rate of 8.50% per annum, payable quarterly. These debentures will be listed on the BSE Limited and are secured by a charge on loan receivables, reflecting the company’s commitment to sound financial management and regulatory adherence.



Paisalo’s extensive network of 4,380 touch points across 22 states and Union Territories, combined with its high-tech, high-touch customer-centric approach and advanced data analytics, positions it as a trusted financial companion for millions of Indians.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor