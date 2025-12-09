Paisalo Digital Strengthens Financial Footprint with Rs 90 Crore NCD Issuance Amidst Robust Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading financial inclusion player, has announced a significant bolstering of its financial resources through the approval of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) totaling ₹90 crore. This strategic move comes as the company reports impressive financial growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting its expanding operational scale and commitment to serving India’s underserved population.

The company’s Operations and Finance Committee has greenlit the allotment of 4,000 secured, rated, listed, and redeemable NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1,00,000, aggregating to ₹40 crore. These NCDs, issued on a private placement basis, will carry an attractive 8.50% annual coupon, paid quarterly, with a tenure of 36 months. The issuance is further secured by a first-ranking exclusive charge on loan receivables, maintaining a robust 1.10x security cover, underscoring the company’s prudent risk management.

In addition to this, the Committee has also sanctioned the issuance of up to 5,000 secured, rated, listed, and redeemable NCDs, representing a total size of up to ₹50 crore. This issuance, structured with a ₹25 crore base issue and a ₹25 crore Green Shoe Option, will be conducted through private placement on the EBP platform. These NCDs are slated to offer an 8.45% annual coupon, also payable quarterly, and will have a two-year tenure. The company intends to list these NCDs on the BSE, further enhancing their accessibility and transparency.

These capital-raising initiatives are underpinned by Paisalo Digital’s stellar financial performance in the recent quarter. The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) witnessed a substantial 20% year-over-year (YoY) increase, reaching ₹5,449.40 crore. This growth trajectory was fueled by a remarkable 41% YoY surge in disbursements, which amounted to ₹1,102.50 crore. Paisalo Digital’s Total Income climbed by 20% YoY to ₹224 crore, with Net Interest Income (NII) showing a healthy 15% YoY rise to ₹126.20 crore. The company’s expansion is further evidenced by its broadened geographical reach, now spanning 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states, and a customer franchise that has grown to approximately 13 million, with an addition of about 1.8 million customers in the last quarter alone. Adding to its financial milestones, Paisalo Digital also saw USD 4 million of its maiden $50 Mn Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) converted into share capital during the period.

Paisalo Digital Limited remains dedicated to its mission of providing accessible and convenient financial solutions to the financially excluded segments of India. With an extensive network and a customer-centric approach, the company continues to solidify its position as a trusted financial companion for millions across the nation.

