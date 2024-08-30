Pakistan exports mangoes to 42 countries, UK largest importer

Islamabad, Aug 30 Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce informed on Friday that the country has exported mangoes to 42 countries with the UK as the largest importer.

Pakistani mangoes - famous around the world for their sweet and delicious flavours - have earned the country $46.7 million in exports, while the export volume stood at 13,681 metric tonnes, Geo News reported.

“The UK has been the largest importer this year, buying mangoes worth $13.2 million, followed by the UAE at $9.2 million,” the Ministry informed the National Assembly during a question hour session on Friday.

The Ministry also informed that Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar have imported the sweet tropical fruit from Pakistan.

As per news reports, Germany bought at least $1.9 million worth of the fruit, Oman imported mangoes worth $1.7 million, Saudi Arabia stood at $1.3 million, while mangoes worth $2.2 million were exported to Afghanistan.

Following the drastic effects climate change in the country, the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (APFVEA) feared that they would not be able to meet the export target for mangoes this year, Geo News reported.

“The effects of climate change emerged as the biggest threat to mango production which declined for the third year in a row,” said APFVEA patron-in-chief Mian Waheed Ahmed.

Pakistan produces 1.8 million metric tonnes of mangoes, of which 70 per cent is produced in Punjab, 29 per cent in Sindh, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces the remaining 1 per cent.

However, Punjab was able to produce only over 35 per cent mangoes this season owing to climate change, while in Sindh the production was less than 20 per cent.

Earlier, Mian Waheed Ahmed had said that long winters, rain and hailstorms followed by a severe heatwave changed the pattern of agricultural diseases this season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor