Palghar Police Officer Manjusha Shirsat Wins Bronze at West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 – World News Network

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Mrs. Manjusha Sukhdev Shirsat, Assistant Police Inspector with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Palghar District Police, has brought pride to the district by winning a Bronze Medal at the West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025, held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

A committed police officer by profession, API Shirsat joined the force driven by a lifelong dream to serve society, uphold the law, and deliver justice. In her current role at the Economic Offences Wing, she handles investigations related to financial frauds, investment scams, and cybercrime cases.

Her journey into powerlifting began nearly two years ago when work-related stress affected her health, leading to elevated sugar and cholesterol levels. Determined to reclaim her fitness, she began training at Sujitsingh Fitness Gym, where her mentor Mr. Sujit Singh introduced her to powerlifting. Encouraged to compete at the district level, she won her first medal—an experience that motivated her to pursue the sport competitively.

Since then, API Shirsat has delivered commendable performances at district, state, national, and international levels. Winning the bronze medal at the prestigious West India Classic Powerlifting Championship 2025 marks a significant milestone in her sporting career.

Despite the demanding nature of police duty, she follows a disciplined routine involving early morning workouts, full-duty hours, and evening training sessions, while maintaining strict focus on nutrition, recovery, and mental balance.

She credits the Palghar Police Department for its strong institutional support and expresses gratitude to Superintendent of Police Mr. Yatish Deshmukh (IPS), Additional SP Mr. Vinayak Narale, and Police Inspector Mr. Shirish Pawar for their encouragement and guidance.

Equally important, she acknowledges the unwavering support of her brother Dinesh, sister-in-law Sadhana, and her mother, whose constant motivation and belief played a vital role in her success.

Speaking to young women aspiring to pursue sports alongside a uniformed career, API Shirsat says,

“The uniform is not a limitation—it is a source of strength. With discipline, passion, and belief, every challenge can be overcome.”

Summing up her motivation, she adds,

“The drive to become stronger than yesterday—both mentally and physically—is what pushes me forward as an officer and as an athlete.”

