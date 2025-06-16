Palladian Partners Sales Force, Books 100 Crore in 48 Hours with Andheri Prarambh in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: In a remarkable display of momentum and market trust, Prarambh—the latest residential offering by Chandiwala Group—has achieved a staggering ₹100 crore in bookings within just two days of launch. Located off Veera Desai Road in the heart of Andheri West, the project has become one of Mumbai's fastest-selling launches of the year, reinforcing the suburb's status as a residential powerhouse.

This resounding success is being widely credited to the unmatched execution capabilities of Palladian Partners, the exclusive sales mandate for the project. Known for its razor-sharp market strategies and an on-ground team that's redefining real estate sales in Mumbai, Palladian once again demonstrated why it commands a reputation as the city's most formidable and result-driven real estate sales force.

With mid-market and premium demand soaring in Andheri—a locality boasting average property prices of ₹29,000 per sq ft—Prarambh entered the market at just the right moment. But what turned demand into decisive action was the sales engine behind it.

From comprehensive micro-market analytics to full-stack campaign execution, Palladian's approach was both data-led and deeply intuitive. Their thematic branding of the project as “Prarambh” (a new beginning) resonated powerfully with first-time buyers, young professionals, and investors alike.

On-site, Palladian went beyond traditional methods—integrating immersive VR/AR walkthroughs that allowed potential buyers to visualise every corner of their future homes. This innovation, combined with a high-touch customer experience, proved to be the catalyst in converting footfalls into confirmed bookings at an unprecedented rate.

Speaking on the massive success, Mr. Chandresh Vithalani, Partner at Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd, Said, “At Palladian, our strength lies in identifying the right product-market fit and backing it with a strategy that cuts through the noise. With Prarambh, we saw a clear gap in the mid-premium segment in Andheri and filled it with precision. The results speak for themselves.”

While Mr. Kamal Shah, Partner at Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd, Added, “This wasn't just a weekend sellout. It was a masterclass in team coordination, channel mobilisation, and customer targeting. Our Mumbai sales force is built to deliver under pressure, and Prarambh is yet another testament to our edge in high-performance real estate selling.”

Mr. Piyush Rambhia, another one of the three Partners at Palladian Partners Advisory Ltd, said, “In a saturated market, narratives make the difference. We positioned Prarambh as a fresh start, and backed it with immersive buyer experiences that made people feel at home before they even bought. That emotional connect is what drove scale and speed.”

The achievement comes on the heels of Mumbai's broader market momentum—over 53,000 property transactions and ₹4,633 crore in stamp duty collections recorded between January and April 2025 alone. With major infrastructure developments like the Lokhandwala–Vikhroli Metro line underway, Andheri's growth trajectory is poised to accelerate further.

As developers increasingly look to differentiate in a crowded landscape, Prarambh's blockbuster weekend proves that when a quality product meets flawless sales execution, records are not just broken—they're shattered.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor