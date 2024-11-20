Pan IIT Alumni India to host the third edition of PIWOT: PanIIT World of Technology

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 20: Pan IIT Alumni India proudly presents the 'PanIIT World of Technology Summit,' a global event dedicated to leveraging innovation for positive societal impact. Scheduled for January 17-19, 2025, the summit will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Building on the insights from PIWOT 2021's focus on technology's transformative power and PIWOT 2023's emphasis on future-driven innovation, this year's theme, "Technology at Work," will explore how advancements in technology are shaping society, industry, governance, and global services. The summit will bring together thought leaders and innovators from various sectors to engage in collaborative discussions on the far-reaching effects of digitalization and technological change.

PIWOT 2025 will feature keynote addresses from prominent figures in technology, policy, and industry, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education; Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science & Technology; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Gururaj Desh Deshpande; Dr. R.A. Mashelkar; Sunil Wadhwani; and Partha Ghosh. There is a strong lineup of international speakers as well, including Prof. Sharon Pickering (Vice-Chancellor and President of Monash University) and Alon Chen (President, Weizmann Institute of Science). Japanese industry stalwarts like Naotaka Nishiyama (Founder CEO Talendy), Kinji Saito (GMO Suzuki), and Hiroshi Iwatsubo (CTO, Murata Manufacturing) will share insights on the latest technological advancements and their real-world applications.

"This conference fosters essential conversations among the nation's key influencers. Keynote addresses from members of the Prime Minister's Cabinet will illuminate industry needs, while academia focuses on preparing the next generation for the future envisioned by government and industry. At PIWOT, where innovative thinking meets practical application, we unite public and private sector implementers to tackle national challenges. Join us in advancing discussions on "Technology at Work" as we chart the way forward." Debashish Bhattacharyya, Chairman, PanIIT.

Dr. Sharad Saraf, Summit Chair, while expressing his thoughts on the significance of technology in today's time, said, "Technology has emerged as a transformative force, impacting not just industrial, commercial, and social sectors but also our daily lives in profound ways. Over the past decade, its exponential growth has created a new dimension of work, interaction, and solving pressing challenges. Hence, PIWOT 2025 serves as a productive platform to explore and harness this potential for a brighter, more sustainable future."

Highlights of the Summit: With an expected attendance of over 3000 participants, PIWOT 2025 will feature multiple tracks and interactive sessions to engage stakeholders across the technology spectrum:

* Conference Sessions: PIWOT 2025 commences with an inaugural session, where tech stalwarts and thought leaders from diverse sectors engage in keynotes and panel discussions that address "Technology At Work," covering critical topics including Defence, Climate Change, Agri-Tech, Sustainable Development among others.

* Fireside Sessions: Engaging discussions with industry leaders, IIT Directors, IIT Incubators, and IIT Alumni Associations.

* Hackathon: IMAGINE, India's first design and coding hackathon, focusing on developing affordable tech solutions for societal challenges, with themes like Generative AI, Productivity, E-Commerce, Agritech, and Blockchain.

* Startup Conclave: The summit hosts a Mega Investor Startup Meet, featuring live pitches, masterclasses, networking with super angels and top VCs for transformative funding and mentorship, attracting more than 100 investors in the past with hands-on sessions and access to significant funding opportunities.

* Exhibition: A platform showcasing technological innovations from startups to corporates across sectors like healthcare, robotics, social impact, among others.

Join us at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai on January 17-19, 2025, to be part of this momentous event.

About PanIIT

Pan IIT Alumni India (PanIIT) is a not-for-profit organization representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Established in 2006 under the Societies Registration Act, it serves as the Indian legal entity of the global Pan IIT Alumni movement, which has a strong presence in India and internationally, including the United States, Europe, Canada, United Kingdom, Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

About PIWOT

The PanIIT World of Technology (PIWOT) Summit is a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration, featuring conferences, hackathons, exhibitions, and sideline discussions on technology and its societal impact. Organized by PanIIT, it connects technology professionals, startups, researchers, academics, investors, and policymakers to foster networking and drive innovative solutions. The Summit focuses on practical applications of technology, highlighting its transformative role in industries and daily life while advocating for effective policies and cross-sector collaboration.

