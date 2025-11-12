Panasonic Expands Its Decorative Lighting Range with the Launch of the Honeycomb LED Down Light (Tri CCT)

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Panasonic Electric Works India, a leading manufacturer of electrical and lighting solutions, announced the nationwide launch of its latest innovation in decorative lighting - the Panasonic LED Down Light Honeycomb Tri CCT. The new Honeycomb range is available in 8W, 12W, and 18W variants and marks another milestone in Panasonic's commitment to delivering quality, innovation and design excellence to Indian consumers.

The Panasonic Honeycomb Round Tri CCT downlight combines striking design aesthetics with dynamic lighting versatility. The product's unique rose gold and silver chrome finishes adds a touch of elegance.

The innovative honeycomb ring design creates a visually rich lighting effect, adding depth and character to ceilings while maintaining a sleek, modern look.

Its Tri CCT feature (3000K / 6500K / Combo Mode) lets users transform ambience with just a switch:

* 6500K - Cool White: Bright and crisp illumination, ideal for task lighting.

* 3000K - Warm White: Cozy, welcoming tone with a warm outer ring, perfect for relaxation zones.

* 6500K + 3000K - Dual Mode: A balanced blend where the inner circle glows cool white and the outer ring radiates warm white, creating a beautiful, layered lighting aesthetic.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Raja Mukherjee - Sr VP & BU Head Panasonic Lighting, PEWIN, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said, "The Honeycomb LED Down Light reflects our philosophy of combining Japanese precision with contemporary Indian design preferences. This launch strengthens our decorative lighting portfolio and offers consumers a reliable, safe, and stylish lighting experience for their homes and premium spaces."

Designed with engineering experience, the Honeycomb Down Light offers dependable performance even in challenging power conditions with 4KV surge protection, 440V high-voltage protection, and a wide operating range of 160-270V. With a lifespan of over 25,000 Burning hours and a 2-year warranty, the product ensures durability and peace of mind for consumers.

Ideal for residential spaces such as living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways, as well as small commercial environments such as boutiques, clinics, and cafes, the Honeycomb series delivers both style and substance.

The new Panasonic Honeycomb LED Down Light Tri CCT is available across authorized dealers and lighting partners across India.

