Panasonic Life Solutions India Commissions a 6 MWp Rooftop Solar Project in Ranjangaon Maharashtra

Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) in association with FIAT India Automobiles Limited announced the commissioning of a 6 MWp rooftop solar plant in Ranjangaon, Pune, Maharashtra.

The project aims to contribute towards environmental sustainability and support India's energy transition goals. The energy produced from this plant will be utilized for in-house captive consumption.

Dinesh Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The commissioning of the prestigious 6 MWp solar plant is another major achievement for us, despite the global pandemic. Our focus remains on providing sustainable solutions to corporates with our expertise in turn-key solar installation and maintenance services. This will boost the momentum towards achieving the energy transition goals for India. Through our global proficiency in the renewable energy space, we will continue to strengthen our network and facilitate further expansion and growth in this space."

The state-of-the-art designed solar rooftop project has been installed on multiple roofs within the factory premises using high efficiency 445 Wp Half cut Mono PERC Solar modules of 'Anchor by Panasonic' and high efficiency 110 kW string inverters. This plant will help generate approx. 91 lakhs kWh of solar energy annually and assist in eliminating almost 8,500 tons of CO2 emissions.

Speaking about the joint initiative, Rakesh Baweja - Senior Vice President, from FIAT said, "We are happy to associate with Panasonic Life Solutions India in an endeavor to promote green energy shift in our manufacturing processes. Today, we have about 18% of green energy being utilized at our plant, and we intend to increase it up to 35%-40% of our total energy requirement. We aim to enhance our sustainability efforts by utilizing more green energy resources in our manufacturing operations. We commend the PLSIND team's adherence to meticulousness and best practices at each stage of the project and overall support extended to set up this 6 MWp roof-top solar plant successfully."

The plant is also equipped with zero power export to ensure that no energy is injected to the grid. Thereby, utilizing 100% of the solar energy capacity within the plant premises. PLSIND will also be looking at the operations and maintenance of the plant to monitor energy generation and to ensure maximum output from the solar plant.

To know more about Panasonic Life Solutions India Solar Business:

At PLSIND, we have been contributing to India's solar energy business since 2015 and have installed 100+ MWp projects till date. The company delivers end-to-end solar solutions in the form of solar modules, solar inverters, and solar streetlights.

Also, PLSIND's solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services include rooftop and ground-mounted solar installations. It recently installed a one-of-its kind 10 MWp, agrovoltaics, ground-mount project in association with a leading solar project developer company. Similarly, we aim at deploying our solar energy solutions across enterprises to drive the common agenda for clean energy in India. The larger goal is to contribute to the overall "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" mission and help achieve India's carbon neutrality goals.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor