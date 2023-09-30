Panasonic Life Solutions India Introduces a New Range of Modular Switches - Akina and Regent

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), the largest manufacturer of Electrical Switches and one of the largest ECM companies in the country, today announced the launch of its new modular switches - Akina and Regent. Panasonic introduces this versatile switch range at a time when the customers gear up for renovating their homes just ahead of the approaching festive season. The switch range is a unique blend of exemplary craftsmanship and modern technology. The new modular switch range is a complete package of style and aesthetics that adds sophistication to home and office interiors alike.

With its signature Slim & Sleek Front Plates, Akina embodies outstanding design and functionality. It is made of high-quality materials and provides beauty and versatility for both home and office interiors. The Akina range comes with the Modul Rotation feature that enables a flexible installation in restricted places, with horizontal and vertical rotations supported.

The elegant modular switches have been built to last and are designed with precision and durability in mind. Made with high-quality materials, they ensure complete safety and dependability. Additionally, their components ensure they run smoothly and provide a satisfying press experience. Not to mention, their low carbon footprint is always a plus. These switches focus on the mid modular segment and lean more towards the premium end of the range, having been launched under the Panasonic brand.

The Regent range has been introduced under Anchor, with a focus on affordability. Made of fire-resistant, designed polycarbonate material, the switch ensures unrivaled endurance for electrical applications. The newly launched variant takes a stand for safety by using fire-resistant materials, arc shield protection, and captive terminals with IP20 protection. This novel design not only protects against risks, but also provides thermal protection and ease of maintenance.

These ranges promise to add a touch of beauty to every corner of the interiors with supreme aesthetics. Speaking on the launch,” Yoshiyuki Kato - Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “We are the world's largest switch manufacturer, and we intend to raise our foreign sales ratio by 40 per cent or more for our global footprint by expanding in India, one significant factor being the introduction and expansion of our product categories. Akina and Regent will concentrate on each target group, pledging to provide exceptional housing solutions under the Panasonic and Anchor brands.”

Adding on the same, Toshinobu Kawasaki – Joint Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Consumers today want housing solutions that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. We have witnessed an increase in demand for superior products with premium features. Akina and Regent are introduced with the intention of providing a diverse range of product options for Indian homes. Akina is the first mid modular range launched by Panasonic which will target new age consumers looking to upgrade while focusing on variety and functionality while Regent will dominate the affordable range focussing on mass housing projects.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor