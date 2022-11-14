Panch Vastu Wins International Excellence Award for Best Vastu Consultant In India

Vastu Consultant Abhishek Bansall, the founder of Panch Vastu India, one of the most skilled and experienced Vastu consultant to Bollywood celebrities, Business Enterprises, Politicians, Ministers and bureaucrats received the precious International Excellence Awards India 2022 for the best Vastu consultant in India. The award was conferred to the founder of Panch Vastu, Abhishek Bansall, by the famous Bollywood actor and a helping hand of millions during the pandemic - Sonu Sood. The award ceremony was held in Delhi, India. The grand award ceremony began with a series of events to welcome the guests and Sonu Sood.

IEA Awards were created in 2020 to honour and recognize prominent organisations and personalities for their meritorious achievements and contribution towards social, economic and corporate fields globally. It is one of the most significant initiatives in the International Arena to search for and recognize future leaders globally across the globe for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields.

Panch Vastu is exceptional when it comes to Vastu Consultancy because of its USPs like Vastu Solution without Demolition, Result Oriented Approach, Specific Remedies for specific problems, Flexible and Alternate Options, Systematic Procedure, High Precision Level, and his particular Focus on Accurate Diagnosis.

Vastu Shastra is very logical and effective. It helps to solve major life problems through small and essential treatments. The science of architecture originated in India and guides you to lead a happy and successful life. It is also part of the Vedic scriptures. In ancient times, this shastra was protected only to ensure the welfare and high status of the king. Several significant places of worship are built based on VastuShastra.

Panch Vastu in India is known for offering desirable solutions across the globe to all your home, factory, and business problems. Abhishek Bansall, a Vastu expert and Founder of Panch Vastu, provides incredible solutions without demolition. With his practical approach and effective methods, he brings the light of joy, success, growth, and abundance to your life and your beloved ones.

Our world is endowed with innumerable problems and issues we encounter daily. Therefore, easy and practical solutions by Vastu experts have a life-changing impact on millions of individuals.

Panch Vastu is committed to making this scientific methodology of Vastu Shastra available to each individual in the world to facilitate the uninterrupted evolution of mankind. This way, they can identify and manifest their core purpose of being on the planet and, thus, contribute to making their own life and this world more joyous and happy.

Nowadays mostly people search for "Vastu consultant near me " but as a vastu consultant online, he has enlightened the world with his Vastu consultancy in countries like the US, UK, Australia, Dubai, Spain, France, and many others.

International Excellence award 2022 honoured him for his outstanding contribution to the overall betterment of society and the community at large through his knowledge. Further acknowledging the talent of such Vastu Consultants will also encourage and motivate many more emerging Vastu Consultants, to achieve higher goals of excellence and believe in the art of Vastu Shastra.

