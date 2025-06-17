Panda Connect Launches to Fix a 'Broken' System, Proving a Chair Has Better Odds Than a Bollywood Star on Mainstream Apps

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 17: A new connections app, Panda, launched this month to fundamentally challenge today's broken and exploitative online platforms. The app introduces industry-first features like a strictly maintained 50/50 male-to-female ratio and "Panda Duos" for group connections, directly addressing the skewed and isolating environment found elsewhere.

Panda was born from the realisation that the current system is "completely off its hinges". This was famously demonstrated by an experiment where a chair given a female profile attracted over 100 likes on a major app, while a male friendnow a Bollywood starreceived zero in the same period.

The app is built on the principle of fostering genuine, conversation-based relationships and aims to "harken back to the days when relationships weren't a game of super likes and premium accounts, but good conversation".

"It turns out that in today's connections world, an inanimate object with a female profile has roughly 500 times better odds than a literal Bollywood-bound model," said founder Zoraver Mehta, a lawyer and classical jazz musician. "That's not just a bad date; that's a system completely off its hinges. We figured it was time to build something that actually works".

Panda has already attracted over 10,000 members, 95% of whom are Gen Z , and is the fastest-growing app in its active regions.

A New Philosophy for Connection

* No Paid Features, No Games: Panda rejects the "pay to win" model. The platform does not commoditise connections and has no super-likes or premium gold and platinum memberships.

* A Balanced and Safe Community: Beyond being the only app to maintain a 50/50 gender ratio, it is also the only Aadhar-verified application, using government ID to create the safest possible online experience for its members.

* No Secret Algorithms: The app does not use secret "desirability scores" to rank users and incentivize payment. The PANDA Smart AI recommends connections based on a user's application, ideas, and ambitions, not their reception by others.

Features for Genuine Connection

* Panda Duos: An industry-first feature where the "PANDA Smart AI" helps two sets of best friends match with each other to make for a "fun dinner party".

* AI-Powered Compatibility: The app integrates Myer-Briggs personality tests, powered by its Smart AI, to help nurture compatibility among its members.

* Authenticity First: Panda is designed for "passionate, motivated, ambitious" people who don't want to waste their time. On Panda, no usermale or femaleuses AI to generate their first move, a feature that is intentionally blocked to encourage real, original conversation.

Panda was created for a discerning user who seeks to connect with like-minded partners, friends, and gym buddies based on shared tastes and intentions. By focusing on user well-being, security, and trust, Panda is building a community where members can be appreciated for their originality.

Panda is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/panda-me/id6736514642

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=panda.dating.app&hl=en&pli=1

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor